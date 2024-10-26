Upstate New York Mom Of 5, Hudson Valley Man Killed By Tractor-Trailer

Hudson Valley residents are trying to help the families of the victims. Here's how you can help.

New York State Police from the Wurtsboro barracks responded to a two-car motor vehicle collision on State Route 17 West in the town of Mamakating on Monday around noon.

2 People Killed In Sullivan County, New York Crash

Troopers say a 2015 Dodge driven by 29-year-old Joseph Wallace of Woodbourne, New York was traveling on Route 17 in Sullivan County Monday when it struck a tractor-trailer from behind.

The accident happened on the westbound side of on State Route 17 near exit 112.

Wallace and a front-seat passenger, 38-year-old Sharon Ackerman McGriff of Monticello, New York, were both removed from the vehicle.

Woobourne, New York Man, Monticello, New York Woman Killed

"EMS performed life-saving measures, but both victims ultimately succumbed to their injuries and were pronounced deceased at the scene," New York State Police stated in a press release.

GoFundMe For Family Of Victims

A GoFundMe was set up to help Wallace's family pay for funeral costs.

"Joey was a vibrant young soul who touched the lives of many with his kindness, laughter and love," the GoFundMe states.

CLICK HERE to donate.

Another GoFundMe was created for McGriff's family. She was the mother of five.

"Sharon was the most caring and loving wife, daughter, mother, and friend. She would help anyone she could. Sharon leaves behind 5 children," the GoFundMe states.

CLICK HERE to donate.

Another passenger, 34-year-old Edward McGriff of Monticello, New York was airlifted to Westchester Medical Center with serious injuries but is in stable condition, according to police. Edward is Sharon's husband, according to the GoFundMe.

The crash remains under active investigation. New York State Police "urge anyone who may have witnessed the accident" to contact the State Police Wurtsboro at (845) 344-5300 and reference RMS number NY2400804447.

