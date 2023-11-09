Upstate New York Man Stabs Victim In Heart At Gas Station

CLICK HERE for 2023 Hudson Valley, New York Election Results

A Hudson Valley man is heading to prison after he stabbed another person in the heart outside an Upstate New York gas station.

Acting District Attorney of Sullivan County, Brian P. Conaty, recently announced a Sullivan County man was sentenced for stabbing someone in the heart.

Monticello, New York Man Sentenced For Stabbing

Milso Pineda-Monroy, 23, of Monticello, was sentenced to 20 years in prison, to be followed by 5 years of post-release supervision.

“Violent acts such as those committed by this defendant have no place in Sullivan County. If it wasn’t for the prompt response of our first responders and law enforcement personnel this easily could have been a murder. This stiff twenty-year sentence highlights the importance the Sullivan County DA’s Office places on keeping violent criminals off our streets," Conaty stated.

Found Guilty By Sullivan County Jury

Over the summer, Pineda-Monroy was convicted of assault in the first degree, a class B felony. A two-day jury trial which reached the verdict on August 8, 2023.

The evidence at trial included testimony from various law enforcement officers, various civilians, medical records, and video evidence secured from the Gulf gas station, officials say.

Man Stabbed In Heart At Sullivan County Gas Station

The jury determined that Pineda-Monroy stabbed another person in the heart with a pocket knife following a dispute at the Gulf gas station located in South Fallsburg on September 20, 2022.

The victim sustained a serious physical injury and was flown to Westchester Medical Center for treatment.

The victim's name wasn't released.

