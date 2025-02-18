Upstate New York Man Murdered At Popular Supermarket

An Upstate New York man was fatally shot at a supermarket.

On Saturday, New York State Police responded to a shooting at 3385 Main Street in Mexico, New York in the parking lot of Tops.

Murder At Upstate New York Supermarket Under Investigation

Police were told a suspect arrived in a dark-colored Chevrolet pickup truck, exited his vehicle and engaged in a physical altercation with the victim.

The suspect was described as a white man wearing a green camouflage shirt with a hunting tag on the back. He fled the scene westbound on Main Street in the dark-colored Chevrolet pickup.

The suspect fatally shot 32-year-old Jacob Walsh of Mexico, New York during the altercation, police say.

Oswego County, New York Supermarket Murder Suspect Found

Later that day, New York State Police confirmed the alleged suspect was identified. 31-year-old Zachary W. Chilson of Mexico, New York was wanted in this homicide and into custody, police say.

Chilson was found and charged with murder in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

New York State Police didn't say how the investigation led to the murder charge. Officials also didn't release a potential motive or provide if Chilson and Walsh knew each other.

Chilson was remanded to the Oswego County Jail He remains in custody without bail.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact New York State Police at (315) 366-6000

