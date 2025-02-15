Upstate New York Man Makes SportsCenter, Nearly Loses Marriage

Upstate New York Man Makes SportsCenter, Nearly Loses Marriage

News 10 Via YouTube

An Upstate New York man went viral and was even featured on ESPN's SportsCenter, but he lost something more valuable in the process.

Joe Rice, a Siena basketball fan was selected last week to compete in a halftime competition.

Upstate New York Man Wins Free Beer For A Year.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Loses Wedding Ring

"I noticed it as soon as I left the court. I went over to sign paperwork for the free beer for a year and I looked down and I kind of had that holy “$*%#” moment. So, I was like, oh man. Like, what am I going to do? My wife’s going to kill me," Rice told News10.

News 10 Via YouTube
loading...

A frantic search came up empty, leaving him dreading his wife's reaction.

Warning: 'Aggressive" Bear Destroys Home In Upstate New York, Returns

Joe's wife, Jessica, says she was ok with Joe losing the ring because she had already seen a video of him celebrating winning the competition.

Ring Found

Joe and his family searched the MVP Arena for his wedding ring, but he couldn't find it and had to go home without the ring.

News 10 Via YouTube
loading...

Luckily, the arena staff saved the day. The next evening, he got the call he was hoping for, MVP Arena staff found the ring, bringing a happy ending to his unforgettable night."

Hungry? Italy Says The Best Pizzeria In The World Is Found In New York

Now, Rice has his beer, his ring, and a great story to tell

KEEP READING: Here are 50 of the most famous sports goofs

CHECK IT OUT: 100 sports records and the stories behind them

LOOK: 50 images of winning moments from sports history

Sometimes images are the best way to honor the figures we've lost. When tragedy swiftly reminds us that sports are far from the most consequential thing in life, we can still look back on an athlete's winning moment that felt larger than life, remaining grateful for their sacrifice on the court and bringing joy to millions.

Read on to explore the full collection of 50 images Stacker compiled showcasing various iconic winning moments in sports history. Covering achievements from a multitude of sports, these images represent stunning personal achievements, team championships, and athletic perseverance.

Gallery Credit: Peter Richman

Filed Under: New York News
Categories: News in New York

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM