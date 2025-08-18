These Upstate New York Lakes Best For Swimming In America
These lakes across Upstate New York are among the best in the world for swimming.
Earlier this summer, Hudson Valley Post learned that an Upstate New York lake was named one of the best in the United States for swimming.
Now, we've learned a second lake is among America's best.
Lake George Among Best Lakes For Swimming
Reader's Digest highlighted the "26 Best Lakes for Swimming in the U.S." Lake George was the only lake in New York State to make the list.
Reader's Digest said to make its list the lake had to e clean with "absolutely stunning" views and easy to access.
Lake George has been called the cleanest lake in the United States. It's known for its scenic beauty, clear waters, and views of the surrounding mountains. So it's not real surprise it made the list.
Lake Erie Is "Perfect For Swimming."
What might be surprising is that Lake George didn't make USA Today's list of the best swimming lakes.
USA Today's top 10 list is based off expert nominations and reader votes.
Lake Erie is the only lake in the Empire State to make this list.
"With hundreds of miles of shoreline to explore between both Canada and the United States, the sprawling Lake Erie is rife with sandy beaches to swim along," USA Today states about Lake Erie.
Oddly, each publication didn't nominate both lakes in New York, but the good news is, New Yorkers have multiple beautiful lakes to swim in each summer.
