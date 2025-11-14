Upstate New York Is Finally Getting Its 1st Full-Size IKEA

Upstate New York is going to get its first full-size IKEA store. Here's where and when it's opening.

Hudson Valley residents have been craving for an IKEA. Sadly, this one isn't opening up in our region, but residents will soon be able to shop at the first full-store location in Upstate New York.

Upstate New York Gets Its First Full-Size IKEA Store

Upstate New Yorkers will soon finally have a full-scale IKEA to call their own.

The first full-size IKEA outside of the New York City and Long Island area will open at Destiny USA in Syracuse on Friday, November 21, 2025. The store takes over the space formerly occupied by At Home on the mall’s first floor and spans roughly 70,000 square feet.

This marks a major expansion for IKEA in upstate New York, which currently only has two pickup locations for online orders. There are currently two IKEA pickup locations, one in Buffalo and the other in Altamont. These are different from a full retail store and are used for online orders.

Opening Festivities Planned

A grand opening on Friday, November 21, 2025, with special events for shoppers. Upstate New York residents can start lining up starting at 7 a.m., with festivities kicking off at 8 a.m. and a ribbon-cutting at 9:45 a.m.

The Syracuse store is expected to offer about 3,000 items for immediate purchase, with larger furniture available for home delivery or in-store pickup.

Hudson Valley residents can hope that if this store is successful, maybe IKEA will open up new stores in other parts of the state.

