Upstate New York Hiker Rescued After “Traumatic Brain Injury”

An Upstate New York man was rescued after suffering a "traumatic brain injury" while hiking.

The wilderness rescue was highlighted in this week's DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review. Each week the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation reports on "recent Statewide Forest Ranger Actions."

Wilderness Rescue: Town of Keene, Essex County

Google Google loading...

On Sunday, Oct. 6, at 2:47 p.m., Ray Brook Dispatch received a call about a hiker who fell and hit his head while hiking around Allen Mountain.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

DEC Forest Rangers said the 42-year-old man from Delmar was experiencing nausea.

Forest Ranger Snye was able to talk with the hiking party. They said despite falling and hitting his head, the 42-year-old man was still able to walk.

Warning: 'Aggressive" Bear Destroys Home In Upstate New York, Returns

Upstate New York Hiker Suffers Traumatic Brain Injury

silhouette of a man's head Evgeny Gromov loading...

It took until about 6:45 p.m. for rangers to find the injured man and his hiking party. The man appeared to be suffering from a "traumatic brain injury," according to the DEC.

"Rangers reached the subject and suspected he had suffered a traumatic brain injury," the DEC told Hudson Valley Post in an email.

Hungry? Italy Says The Best Pizzeria In The World Is Found In New York

Rangers then helped the hiker walk out to a waiting ambulance. The man's condition wasn't released.

Colors To Wear In New York To Avoid Getting Bit By Mosquitos Experts have learned what colors you should wear to avoid getting bit by mosquitos and what colors attract mosquitos. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

Nearly 30 New York Hospitals Earn Near Failing Grade For Patient Safety

Keep Reading: