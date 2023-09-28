Upstate New York Dad Charged In Hudson Valley Daughter’s Death
A 14-year-old Hudson Valley girl with a " contagious" smile is dead. Her father and a woman have been charged.
On Wednesday, the Ulster County District Attorney's Office announced the unsealing of an indictment in Ulster County Court charging two following the death of a 14-year-old girl.
2 Indicted In Connection With Death Of 14-Year-Old In Ulster County
The indictment charges 34-year-old Colin L. Schlegel and 29-year-old Kristin Delsanto, both of Lake Katrine, New York, with Manslaughter in the Second Degree, Criminally Negligent Homicide, Assault in the Second Degree, Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance to a child, Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree and two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child.
The chargers are connected to the 2022 death of Schlegel’s biological 14-year-old daughter, Hailey Hasbrouck.
“This is a tragedy all-around for this family; nevertheless, the care and wellbeing of children remain the legal responsibility of parents and adults who supervise them. Giving a toxic cocktail of controlled and prohibited substances to any child is criminal; when it results in the death of that child, anyone who gave or contributed to such substances and result must be held to account.” Chief Assistant District Attorney Emmanuel Nneji said.
Kingston, New York Teen Pronounced Dead
On August 2, 2022, the Town of Ulster Police Department received a 911 call for a 14-year-old female who was unresponsive.
"Despite all attempted life-saving measures by the officers who responded, the female was pronounced dead on scene. After a year-long investigation, detectives from the Ulster Police Department were able to create a timeline of the events leading up to the child’s death," the Ulster County DA's office stated in a press release.
Officials say that the 13-month-long investigation revealed that both Schlegel and Delsanto were aware of and contributed to her death.
Schlegel’s 14-year-old daughter died after consuming drugs, alcohol, and fentanyl, according to the Ulster County DA's office. Officials allege the pair were aware Hailey consumed the drugs and alcohol. More information about the investigation hasn't been released.
Attended M. Clifford Miller Middle School
At the time of her death Hailey lived in Kingston and was a student at Miller Middle School.
"She was passionate about music and enjoyed spending time with her friends and family. Hailey also loved being silly and making everyone laugh. She was the light of the show. Her heart was pure and she also knew how to brighten up someone's day. Her smile was contagious and her laugh was so heart warming. She filled so many hearts with love. We all miss her so much," her obituary states.