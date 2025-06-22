Upstate New York Chiropractor At Center Of Disturbing Allegations

A trusted Hudson Valley chiropractor pleaded guilty in a case that’s left the community stunned. Police fear there may be more victims.

An Ulster County chiropractor pleaded guilty to Promoting an Obscene Sexual Performance by a Child, Promoting a Sexual Performance by a Child, Possessing an Obscene Sexual Performance by a Child, and Possessing a Sexual Performance by a Child.

Kingston, New York Chiropractor Pleads Guilty To Possession Of Child Sexual Abuse Material Charges

Dr. John Boyle, 34, of Kingston, is scheduled to be sentenced in September. He's out on a $200,000 bond while awaiting sentencing.

“This plea today brings near to a close a very traumatic revelation in our community that one loved and trusted by many in Kingston lived a private life so abhorrent in law and morality," Ulster County District Attorney Emmanuel C. Nneji said. "Hopefully his plea sends a strong message dissuading those harboring intentions to perpetuate child and human trafficking, sexual abuse and exploitation, and promoting such activities.”

More Victims Possible

Boyle runs Boyle Family Chiropractic. He was arrested following a long investigation by New York State Police.

Police say he was in possession of thousands of images and videos containing child sexual abuse material and shared several of the images with his wife and other and additional unknown parties.

The Ulster County DA's office is asking anyone with relevant to this case or Dr. Boyle to call the New York State Police.

"If you or a loved one are experiencing sexual violence, please call the Ulster County Crime Victims Assistance Program at (845) 340-3443, or 911 if you are in immediate danger," the DA"s office stated in a press release.

