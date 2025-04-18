Upstate New York Brothers Accused Of Shocking Sexual Crimes

Brothers, one a school employee and the other a farmer, are accused of shocking crimes in Upstate New York. One involves a cow.

New York State Police from Troop C announced that two brothers were arrested.

Broome County, New York Brothers Arrested

New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations at Binghamton, with help from the Troop C Computer Crimes and Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, arrested 37-year-old Christopher A. Banks, of Nineveh, New York.

He was arrested after a search warrant was executed at his home. He's accused of being "in possession of images consistent with child sexual exploitation," police say.

At the time of his arrest, Banks worked as cafeteria worker with the Harpursville Central School District, WIVT/WBGH reports.

He was let go from his job after facing "serious criminal charges,” the Harpursville Central School District’s Superintendent of Schools told parents after learning about Christopher's arrest.

He was charged with possessing a sexual performance by a child, a class E felony.

Brother Accused Of Sexually Abusing Cow

During the investigation into Christopher, police learned that 38-year-old Mark G. Banks, also of Nineveh, New York, "sexually abused a dairy cow while employed at a farm in the town of Colesville." He was charged with sexual misconduct.

Mark and Christopher are brothers, according to WIVT/WBGH

Both were issued appearance tickets to the Colesville Town Court.

