‘Upscale’ New York Restaurant Called Best Buffet In Entire State

Are you ready for a feast? This buffet is not only the best in the Empire State but among the best in all of America.

Readers Digest recently named "The Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Every State."

"How many different cuisines can you eat for one meal? Come hungry to these all-you-can-eat buffets and fill your plate in every state," the website states.

New York State's Best Buffet Found In New York City, Queens

Google Google loading...

Hudson Valley residents will have to drive to Queens for what's considered the best buffet in the Empire State.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Readers Digest says The Door in Jamaica, Queens is New York's best buffet. This eatery isn't your typical buffet as it's known for its "Jamaican specialties," according to Google.

Google Google loading...

"Upscale establishment turning out jerk chicken, oxtail, escovitch & other Jamaican specialties," Google states about The Door.

Readers Digest says The Door is an “elegant Jamaican buffet.” The website adds the following about the Queens eatery.

One trip to The Door in NYC’s Queens borough and you’ll definitely be wishing your hometown had one too. Spend a couple of hours noshing on exotic island fare like jerk chicken, curried goat, and fried plantains. Then wash it all down with sorrel, a sour raspberry drink made from hibiscus flowers.

More About New York City Buffet

Google Google loading...

According to the company's website, The Door strives to offer "most delicious Caribbean and Jamaican food in an elegant atmosphere."

Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores

"Our guests can enjoy a wide variety of options of the menu such as many different curries, jerked chicken, and different styles of fish. We have a unique selection of appetizers, dessert, and beverages," the eatery states on its website.

The Fattest Cities in the U.S.A.

The Fattest Cities in the U.S.A. Gallery Credit: Scott Clow

5 Risky Foods You Should Never Eat at Breakfast Buffets

5 Risky Foods You Should Never Eat at Breakfast Buffets Uncover the top 5 food items Texans should steer clear of at breakfast buffets, based on data from the FDA and former hotel employees. Gallery Credit: Tara Holley

Keep Reading: