Update: These Are Now The Top 10 Most Stolen Cars In New York

There's been a major change in what car thieves target in New York State. If you own one of these vehicles, you might be in danger.

Vehicle thefts are on the rise. Again.

Nearly 20% Increase In Vehicle Thefts

155251967 BO NIELSEN loading...

According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB), over 1 million vehicles were stolen in 2023. In 2020, over 870,000 vehicles were reported stolen.

This week, the NICB updated it's list of the most stolen vehicles. Below is the list of the 10 vehicles that were stolen the most in 2023.

These Are Now The Top 10 Most Stolen Cars In New York The NICB reports vehicle theft rates continue to increase. These are the most common vehicles that are getting stolen.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

A motor vehicle is stolen every 32 seconds, according to the NICB.

Hyundai, Kia, and Honda Among the Most Stolen Car Makers

Hyundai To Recall Over Million Vehicles Over Potential Engine Failure Getty Images loading...

The NICB reports the U.S. "is still experiencing a surge in vehicle theft rate."

The 2023 list is drastically different than the 2022 list. See that list below or CLICK HERE.

According to the NICB, full-size pickup trucks used to top the list. But as of 2023, Hyundai and Kia combined makeup six of the 10 most frequently stolen vehicles.

Many Kia and Hyundai Vehicles Can Be Stolen With A USB

Hyundai and Kia now top the list thanks to viral social media videos that proved how easy it is to steal locked cars without a key. See how below:

Despite getting stolen so often, Kia was recently named one of the "safest" car brands in New York.

Read More: New Year Brings 2 New Holidays To New York State

2022 List Of Most Stolen Cars

These were the 10 most stolen vehicles in New York State in 2022, according to the NICB.

The Top 10 Most Stolen Cars In New York State

Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores

Keep Reading:

5 Worst Cars to Drive in New York State