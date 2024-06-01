Update: Missing Upstate New York Men Found Buried On Cop’s Property

A police officer convicted of killing four missing Hudson Valley men is speaking out.

Nicholas Tartaglione is a former cop in Pawling, Mount Vernon, Yonkers and Briarcliff Manor. In April 2023, he was found guilty in connection to the murders of four men in Orange County.

4 Men Go Missing After Visiting Chester Diner In 2016

Officials say the victims were killed over an alleged drug deal.

Missing Men Found Dead, Buried On Property Owned By Cop

Fox 5 Atlanta/YouTube Fox 5 Atlanta/YouTube loading...

Nicholas Tartaglione was found guilty of murder and much more in April 2023.

Police described it as a "burial site" after finding the bodies at Tartaglione's Orange County property.

"Tartaglione’s heinous acts represent a broader betrayal, as he was a former police officer who once swore to protect the very community he devastated," U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said after Tartaglione was found guilty.

Sentencing Delayed: Ex-Briarcliff Manor Officer Says He's Innocent

Chester Police Chester Police loading...

Tartaglione faces life without parole when sentenced. However sentencing has been pushed back several times.

The former police officer recently sent a letter to the judge in his case and said he had no part in the murders of the victims. He also alleges a key prosecution witness lied during his trial.

Tartaglione's lawyer is planning to appeal and wants a new trial.

