Update: 2 New York Educators Killed, 40 Injured In Hudson Valley

The NTSB is releasing its first public findings on the deadly bus crash in the Hudson Valley last year that killed two educators.

The crash happened in September 2023 on I-84 in Orange County.

NTSB Releases First Public Findings On Deadly Orange County Bus Crash

According to the report, just after mile marker 12 on Interstate 84 near Wawayanda in Orange County, the bus's "left steering axle tire failed."

The vehicle then veered from the right lane, crossed the left lane and shoulder, and departed the roadway.

"The motorcoach penetrated a roadside cable barrier and traveled down the depressed earthen median, where it rolled onto its left side and came to rest at the bottom of the median," the report states. "As a result of the crash, the two adult occupants in the front row were ejected and fatally injured."

The bus was going about 5-miles above the 65-mile-per-hour speed limit, officials note.

The bus driver was also ejected and suffered serious injuries. 12 students were seriously injured, while 28 suffered what's described as "minor" injuries.

The bus was taking the group to band camp in Pennsylvania when it went off I-84 and down an embankment in Wawayanda in September of 2023, killing a band director and former teacher.

