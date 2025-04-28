Unprepared Tourists From Canada Spark Rescue In New York Woods

A pair of Canadian teens needed to be saved in Upstate New York because they weren't prepared.

The New York State DEC highlighted the teen's actions in this week's DEC Forest Rangers – Week in Review

Rescue In the Woods In Town of Wilmington, Essex County, New York

Dispatch received a call about two hikers who needed help getting down from the top of Whiteface Veterans' Memorial Highway on Saturday around 6:15 p.m.

The DEC says two 19-year-olds from Quebec, Canada, "were not prepared for the cold and rainy conditions" while hiking in Essex County.

Forest Rangers found the teens just before 7 p.m.

"Their clothes were soaked through, and if further subjected to the cold, the pair would likely have suffered from hypothermia," the DEC told Hudson Valley Post in a press release.

Rangers gave the teens warm clothes and took them back to their vehicle. The teens were gone before 8 p.m.

"To avoid similar issues, hikers are encouraged to check the weather before a hike, wear insulating layers, and bring traction devices when icy conditions are possible," the DEC adds.

The DEC also helped a New York City man who made a shocking decision after getting lost in Upstate New York. CLICK HERE to find out what happened.

