Insane Unofficial Snowfall Totals After Historic Storm In New York

Parts of the Hudson Valley and Upstate New York received nearly three feet of snow! We've got snowfall totals from across the Hudson Valley and state.

The totals below are the most up-to-date from the National Weather Service.

Dutchess County

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Poughkeepsie — 18.5" (9:36 a.m.)

Beacon — 17" (11:05 a.m.)

Millbrook (3 NE) — 17.5" (6:00 a.m.)

Hopewell Junction (3 NE) — 16.5" (6:00 a.m.)

Rhinecliff — 18" (10:57 a.m.)

Rhinebeck — 15" (9:27 p.m.)

Red Hook — 15" (9:00 a.m.)

Poughquag — 15" (8:25 a.m.)

Tivoli (3 NE) — 16" (10:28 a.m.)

Ulster County

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Napanoch (2 E) — 30" (12:07 p.m.)

West Hurley — 21.5" (10:00 a.m.)

West Shokan — 22" (2:45 a.m.)

Olivebridge — 20" (8:46 a.m.)

Pine Hill — 19.5" (5:35 a.m.)

High Falls — 19" (8:30 a.m.)

Stone Ridge — 19" (10:11 a.m.)

Marbletown — 16" (7:30 a.m.)

Rosendale Village (2 WNW) — 18" (7:00 a.m.)

Wallkill — 18" (8:47 a.m.)

Kerhonkson — 16" (11:30 a.m.)

Esopus — 16" (11:15 p.m.)

Freehold — 16" (4:37 a.m.)

Hurley (2 S) — 14.8" (7:00 a.m.)

Sullivan County

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Cooks Falls (4 NW) — 18" (9:00 a.m.)

Phillipsport (2 SSE) — 17" (9:54 a.m.)

Kiamesha (1 WSW) — 16.6" (1:18 a.m.)

Westchester County

Somers — 17.0" ( Jan. 25 – 9:17 p.m. )

— 17.0" ( ) Greenville (2 SSW) — 16.5" ( Jan. 25 – 9:10 p.m. )

— 16.5" ( ) Golden’s Bridge (2 SSW) — 16.5" ( Jan. 25 – 8:00 p.m. )

— 16.5" ( ) Dobbs Ferry — 15.0" ( Jan. 25 – 8:00 p.m. )

— 15.0" ( ) Sleepy Hollow (1 SE) — 15.0" ( Jan. 25 – 8:00 p.m. )

— 15.0" ( ) Mamaroneck (2 NNE) — 14.5" (Jan. 26 – 9:40 a.m.)

— 14.5" (Jan. 26 – 9:40 a.m.) Valhalla (1 SSE) — 14.5" ( Jan. 25 – 8:00 p.m. )

— 14.5" ( ) Peekskill (2.8 NNE) — 14.0" (Jan. 26 – 7:00 a.m.)

— 14.0" (Jan. 26 – 7:00 a.m.) Shrub Oak — 14.0" (Jan. 26 – 6:30 a.m.)

— 14.0" (Jan. 26 – 6:30 a.m.) Jefferson Valley (1 SSW) — 14.0" ( Jan. 25 – 8:00 p.m. )

— 14.0" ( ) Briarcliff Manor (2 NNE) — 13.1" ( Jan. 25 – 8:20 p.m. )

— 13.1" ( ) Peekskill (1 ENE) — 13.0" ( Jan. 25 – 7:27 p.m. )

— 13.0" ( ) North Castle (1 NE) — 13.0" ( Jan. 25 – 5:10 p.m. )

— 13.0" ( ) South Salem — 12.6" (Jan. 26 – 7:15 a.m.)

— 12.6" (Jan. 26 – 7:15 a.m.) Hartsdale — 12.5" ( Jan. 25 – 3:44 p.m. )

— 12.5" ( ) Scarsdale (1 E) — 12.0" ( Jan. 25 – 9:30 p.m. )

— 12.0" ( ) Armonk — 11.7" (Jan. 26 – 8:00 a.m.)

— 11.7" (Jan. 26 – 8:00 a.m.) Yonkers — 11.4" ( Jan. 25 – 5:15 p.m. )

— 11.4" ( ) Bronxville — 11.0" ( Jan. 25 – 4:09 p.m. )

— 11.0" ( ) New Rochelle (1 NW) — 9.0" (Jan. 25 – 3:45 p.m.)

Rockland County

trendobjects trendobjects loading...

New City — 17.6" ( Jan. 25 – 9:00 p.m. )

— 17.6" ( ) Monsey — 15.5" ( Jan. 25 – 9:45 p.m. )

— 15.5" ( ) Stony Point — 14.6" (Jan. 26 – 7:00 a.m.)

— 14.6" (Jan. 26 – 7:00 a.m.) Congers (1 E) — 14.2" ( Jan. 25 – 7:19 p.m. )

— 14.2" ( ) Thiells — 13.5" ( Jan. 25 – 4:00 p.m. )

— 13.5" ( ) Stony Point (1 W) — 12.7" ( Jan. 25 – 5:55 p.m. )

— 12.7" ( ) Chestnut Ridge — 12.5" (Jan. 26 – 12:30 a.m.)

— 12.5" (Jan. 26 – 12:30 a.m.) Valley Cottage (1 NNW) — 12.5" ( Jan. 25 – 10:00 p.m. )

— 12.5" ( ) Ramapo — 12.5" ( Jan. 25 – 3:45 p.m. )

— 12.5" ( ) Viola (1 SW) — 12.5" ( Jan. 25 – 3:37 p.m. )

— 12.5" ( ) Nyack — 12.2" ( Jan. 25 – 9:00 p.m. )

— 12.2" ( ) Spring Valley (1.7 SSW) — 11.0" (Jan. 26 – 8:30 a.m.)

— 11.0" (Jan. 26 – 8:30 a.m.) Valley Cottage — 11.0" (Jan. 25 – 4:20 p.m.)

Orange County

sirene68 sirene68 loading...

Monroe (1 WNW) — 18.0" (Jan. 26 – 4:05 a.m.)

— 18.0" (Jan. 26 – 4:05 a.m.) Greenwood Lake (1 SW) — 17.5" ( Jan. 25 – 11:55 p.m. )

— 17.5" ( ) Chester (4 SSE) — 17.2" (Jan. 26 – 7:00 a.m.)

— 17.2" (Jan. 26 – 7:00 a.m.) Monroe — 16.0" ( Jan. 25 – 7:40 p.m. )

— 16.0" ( ) Highland Mills (2 E) — 15.8" ( Jan. 25 – 9:00 p.m. )

— 15.8" ( ) Chester — 15.8" ( Jan. 25 – 8:55 p.m. )

— 15.8" ( ) Middletown (1 SSW) — 15.1" ( Jan. 25 – 9:20 p.m. )

— 15.1" ( ) Warwick — 14.3" ( Jan. 25 – 6:00 p.m. )

— 14.3" ( ) Port Jervis (0.8 N) — 14.0" (Jan. 26 – 7:00 a.m.)

— 14.0" (Jan. 26 – 7:00 a.m.) Warwick (3 WNW) — 13.7" ( Jan. 25 – 8:21 p.m. )

— 13.7" ( ) Warwick — 13.5" (Jan. 26 – 7:00 a.m.)

— 13.5" (Jan. 26 – 7:00 a.m.) New Windsor (1 NNE) — 13.0" ( Jan. 25 – 6:00 p.m. )

— 13.0" ( ) Salisbury Mills — 13.0" ( Jan. 25 – 3:00 p.m. )

— 13.0" ( ) Middletown — 12.5" ( Jan. 25 – 7:05 p.m. )

— 12.5" ( ) Greenwood Lake — 12.0" (Jan. 26 – 8:00 a.m.)

— 12.0" (Jan. 26 – 8:00 a.m.) Florida — 12.0" (Jan. 25 – 3:50 p.m.)

Putnam County

trendobjects trendobjects loading...

Nelsonville (0.3 S) — 13.0" (Jan. 26 – 7:00 a.m.)

— 13.0" (Jan. 26 – 7:00 a.m.) Putnam Valley (2 W) — 11.5" ( Jan. 25 – 5:40 p.m. )

— 11.5" ( ) Mahopac — 11.0" ( Jan. 25 – 5:35 p.m. )

— 11.0" ( ) Fahnestock State Park (3 S) — 9.5" (Jan. 25 – 4:30 p.m.)

Columbia County

East Hillsdale (2 SE) — 19" (9:00 a.m.)

Valatie — 16" (7:45 a.m.)

Niverville — 16" (10:11 a.m.)

Philmont — 16" (8:33 a.m.)

Greene County

Tatiana Tatiana loading...

Haines Falls — 22" (8:48 a.m.)

Windham (2 SSW) — 22" (7:10 a.m.)

Rensselaerville — 19.5" (6:36 a.m.)

Greenville Center — 19" (4:49 a.m.)

Westerlo (7 SSE) — 19" (6:00 a.m.)

Halcott Center — 18" (8:03 a.m.)

Prattsville (5 SE) — 14.8" (7:00 a.m.)

NEW YORK CITY

Bronx County

Fordham — 13.5" ( Jan. 25 – 7:00 p.m. )

— 13.5" ( ) Throgs Neck Bridge (1 WNW) — 11.3" (Jan. 25 – 4:16 p.m.)

New York County (Manhattan)

Washington Heights — 14.9" ( Jan. 25 – 9:25 p.m. )

— 14.9" ( ) Central Park — 11.4" (Jan. 26 – 7:00 a.m.)

Kings County (Brooklyn)

iiievgeniy iiievgeniy loading...

Williamsburg — 12.0" ( Jan. 25 – 9:34 p.m. )

— 12.0" ( ) Flatbush (3 WNW) — 11.3" ( Jan. 25 – 9:00 p.m. )

— 11.3" ( ) Williamsburg (1 SE) — 10.5" ( Jan. 25 – 4:30 p.m. )

— 10.5" ( ) Bay Ridge (1 N) — 10.2" ( Jan. 25 – 8:00 p.m. )

— 10.2" ( ) Sheepshead Bay (1 SE) — 9.7" ( Jan. 25 – 10:00 p.m. )

— 9.7" ( ) Midwood (1 NW) — 9.0" ( Jan. 25 – 4:00 p.m. )

— 9.0" ( ) Crown Heights (1 W) — 8.0" (Jan. 25 – 6:51 p.m.)

Queens County

Whitestone (1 W) — 11.1" ( Jan. 25 – 9:13 p.m. )

— 11.1" ( ) Howard Beach — 11.0" ( Jan. 25 – 8:00 p.m. )

— 11.0" ( ) Bellerose (1 WSW) — 10.5" ( Jan. 25 – 5:10 p.m. )

— 10.5" ( ) JFK Airport — 10.3" (Jan. 26 – 7:00 a.m.)

— 10.3" (Jan. 26 – 7:00 a.m.) LaGuardia Airport — 10.1" (Jan. 26 – 7:00 a.m.)

— 10.1" (Jan. 26 – 7:00 a.m.) Little Neck (0.3 SE) — 10.1" (Jan. 26 – 5:30 a.m.)

— 10.1" (Jan. 26 – 5:30 a.m.) Astoria — 10.1" ( Jan. 25 – 6:15 p.m. )

— 10.1" ( ) Elmhurst (1 S) — 9.0" (Jan. 25 – 5:50 p.m.)

Richmond County (Staten Island)

ca2hill ca2hill loading...

Annadale (1 W) — 14.0" ( Jan. 25 – 9:25 p.m. )

— 14.0" ( ) Westerleigh (2 NE) — 13.5" ( Jan. 25 – 10:56 p.m. )

— 13.5" ( ) Dongan Hills — 13.0" ( Jan. 25 – 9:15 p.m. )

— 13.0" ( ) Annadale (1 ENE) — 10.0" ( Jan. 25 – 5:27 p.m. )

— 10.0" ( ) Westerleigh (1 S) — 8.0" (Jan. 25 – 9:21 p.m.)

LONG ISLAND

Nassau County

East Massapequa (1 NNW) — 12.2" ( Jan. 25 – 7:53 p.m. )

— 12.2" ( ) North Merrick — 12.1" ( Jan. 25 – 9:29 p.m. )

— 12.1" ( ) Glen Cove — 12.1" ( Jan. 25 – 4:32 p.m. )

— 12.1" ( ) Syosset (1 N) — 11.9" ( Jan. 25 – 10:00 p.m. )

— 11.9" ( ) Malverne (0.5 SE) — 11.3" ( Jan. 25 – 10:15 p.m. )

— 11.3" ( ) Herricks — 10.8" (Jan. 26 – 7:00 a.m.)

— 10.8" (Jan. 26 – 7:00 a.m.) Hicksville (1.4 SSE) — 10.0" (Jan. 26 – 7:00 a.m.)

Suffolk County

Fort Salonga (1.5 SSE) — 14.5" (Jan. 26 – 7:00 a.m.)

— 14.5" (Jan. 26 – 7:00 a.m.) Brightwaters — 14.0" (Jan. 26 – 7:00 a.m.)

— 14.0" (Jan. 26 – 7:00 a.m.) Setauket–East Setauket (1 NNW) — 13.5" ( Jan. 25 – 5:30 p.m. )

— 13.5" ( ) Mount Sinai — 13.0" (Jan. 26 – 8:00 a.m.)

— 13.0" (Jan. 26 – 8:00 a.m.) Islip Airport — 13.0" (Jan. 26 – 7:00 a.m.)

— 13.0" (Jan. 26 – 7:00 a.m.) Smithtown (1 ENE) — 13.0" ( Jan. 25 – 11:50 p.m. )

— 13.0" ( ) Centerport — 12.9" (Jan. 26 – 7:00 a.m.)

— 12.9" (Jan. 26 – 7:00 a.m.) Commack — 12.8" ( Jan. 25 – 11:50 p.m. )

— 12.8" ( ) Nesconset — 12.5" (Jan. 26 – 9:00 a.m.)

— 12.5" (Jan. 26 – 9:00 a.m.) Hauppauge — 12.5" (Jan. 25 – 11:50 p.m.)

Note: If your hometown isn't listed, that's because the National Weather Service has yet to provide information about that hometown.

5 Ways To Relieve Sore Muscles After Shoveling Snow

5 Ways To Relieve Sore Muscles After Shoveling Snow As you head to work today, or maybe to the store to buy s snowblower, here are some things you can do to help ease the pain of those aches and soreness. Gallery Credit: Dave Fields

How To Stay Safe During 'Dangerous' Cold in New York

How To Stay Safe During 'Dangerous' Cold in New York

Tips For Snow Shoveling