Insane Unofficial Snowfall Totals After Historic Storm In New York

Insane Unofficial Snowfall Totals After Historic Storm In New York

SerhiiKrot

 

Parts of the Hudson Valley and Upstate New York received nearly three feet of snow! We've got snowfall totals from across the Hudson Valley and state.

The totals below are the most up-to-date from the National Weather Service.

Dutchess County

Getty Images
loading...

  • Poughkeepsie — 18.5" (9:36 a.m.)

  • Beacon — 17" (11:05 a.m.)

  • Millbrook (3 NE) — 17.5" (6:00 a.m.)

  • Hopewell Junction (3 NE) — 16.5" (6:00 a.m.)

  • Rhinecliff — 18" (10:57 a.m.)

  • Rhinebeck — 15" (9:27 p.m.)

  • Red Hook — 15" (9:00 a.m.)

  • Poughquag — 15" (8:25 a.m.)

  • Tivoli (3 NE) — 16" (10:28 a.m.)

Ulster County

Getty Images
loading...

  • Napanoch (2 E) — 30" (12:07 p.m.)

  • West Hurley — 21.5" (10:00 a.m.)

  • West Shokan — 22" (2:45 a.m.)

  • Olivebridge — 20" (8:46 a.m.)

  • Pine Hill — 19.5" (5:35 a.m.)

  • High Falls — 19" (8:30 a.m.)

  • Stone Ridge — 19" (10:11 a.m.)

  • Marbletown — 16" (7:30 a.m.)

  • Rosendale Village (2 WNW) — 18" (7:00 a.m.)

  • Wallkill — 18" (8:47 a.m.)

  • Kerhonkson — 16" (11:30 a.m.)

  • Esopus — 16" (11:15 p.m.)

  • Freehold — 16" (4:37 a.m.)

  • Hurley (2 S) — 14.8" (7:00 a.m.)

Sullivan County

Getty Images
loading...

  • Cooks Falls (4 NW) — 18" (9:00 a.m.)

  • Phillipsport (2 SSE) — 17" (9:54 a.m.)

  • Kiamesha (1 WSW) — 16.6" (1:18 a.m.)

Westchester County

  • Somers — 17.0" (Jan. 25 – 9:17 p.m.)
  • Greenville (2 SSW) — 16.5" (Jan. 25 – 9:10 p.m.)
  • Golden’s Bridge (2 SSW) — 16.5" (Jan. 25 – 8:00 p.m.)
  • Dobbs Ferry — 15.0" (Jan. 25 – 8:00 p.m.)
  • Sleepy Hollow (1 SE) — 15.0" (Jan. 25 – 8:00 p.m.)
  • Mamaroneck (2 NNE) — 14.5" (Jan. 26 – 9:40 a.m.)
  • Valhalla (1 SSE) — 14.5" (Jan. 25 – 8:00 p.m.)
  • Peekskill (2.8 NNE) — 14.0" (Jan. 26 – 7:00 a.m.)
  • Shrub Oak — 14.0" (Jan. 26 – 6:30 a.m.)
  • Jefferson Valley (1 SSW) — 14.0" (Jan. 25 – 8:00 p.m.)
  • Briarcliff Manor (2 NNE) — 13.1" (Jan. 25 – 8:20 p.m.)
  • Peekskill (1 ENE) — 13.0" (Jan. 25 – 7:27 p.m.)
  • North Castle (1 NE) — 13.0" (Jan. 25 – 5:10 p.m.)
  • South Salem — 12.6" (Jan. 26 – 7:15 a.m.)
  • Hartsdale — 12.5" (Jan. 25 – 3:44 p.m.)
  • Scarsdale (1 E) — 12.0" (Jan. 25 – 9:30 p.m.)
  • Armonk — 11.7" (Jan. 26 – 8:00 a.m.)
  • Yonkers — 11.4" (Jan. 25 – 5:15 p.m.)
  • Bronxville — 11.0" (Jan. 25 – 4:09 p.m.)
  • New Rochelle (1 NW) — 9.0" (Jan. 25 – 3:45 p.m.)

Rockland County

trendobjects
loading...
  • New City — 17.6" (Jan. 25 – 9:00 p.m.)
  • Monsey — 15.5" (Jan. 25 – 9:45 p.m.)
  • Stony Point — 14.6" (Jan. 26 – 7:00 a.m.)
  • Congers (1 E) — 14.2" (Jan. 25 – 7:19 p.m.)
  • Thiells — 13.5" (Jan. 25 – 4:00 p.m.)
  • Stony Point (1 W) — 12.7" (Jan. 25 – 5:55 p.m.)
  • Chestnut Ridge — 12.5" (Jan. 26 – 12:30 a.m.)
  • Valley Cottage (1 NNW) — 12.5" (Jan. 25 – 10:00 p.m.)
  • Ramapo — 12.5" (Jan. 25 – 3:45 p.m.)
  • Viola (1 SW) — 12.5" (Jan. 25 – 3:37 p.m.)
  • Nyack — 12.2" (Jan. 25 – 9:00 p.m.)
  • Spring Valley (1.7 SSW) — 11.0" (Jan. 26 – 8:30 a.m.)
  • Valley Cottage — 11.0" (Jan. 25 – 4:20 p.m.)

Orange County

sirene68
loading...
  • Monroe (1 WNW) — 18.0" (Jan. 26 – 4:05 a.m.)
  • Greenwood Lake (1 SW) — 17.5" (Jan. 25 – 11:55 p.m.)
  • Chester (4 SSE) — 17.2" (Jan. 26 – 7:00 a.m.)
  • Monroe — 16.0" (Jan. 25 – 7:40 p.m.)
  • Highland Mills (2 E) — 15.8" (Jan. 25 – 9:00 p.m.)
  • Chester — 15.8" (Jan. 25 – 8:55 p.m.)
  • Middletown (1 SSW) — 15.1" (Jan. 25 – 9:20 p.m.)
  • Warwick — 14.3" (Jan. 25 – 6:00 p.m.)
  • Port Jervis (0.8 N) — 14.0" (Jan. 26 – 7:00 a.m.)
  • Warwick (3 WNW) — 13.7" (Jan. 25 – 8:21 p.m.)
  • Warwick — 13.5" (Jan. 26 – 7:00 a.m.)
  • New Windsor (1 NNE) — 13.0" (Jan. 25 – 6:00 p.m.)
  • Salisbury Mills — 13.0" (Jan. 25 – 3:00 p.m.)
  • Middletown — 12.5" (Jan. 25 – 7:05 p.m.)
  • Greenwood Lake — 12.0" (Jan. 26 – 8:00 a.m.)
  • Florida — 12.0" (Jan. 25 – 3:50 p.m.)

Putnam County

trendobjects
loading...
  • Nelsonville (0.3 S) — 13.0" (Jan. 26 – 7:00 a.m.)
  • Putnam Valley (2 W) — 11.5" (Jan. 25 – 5:40 p.m.)
  • Mahopac — 11.0" (Jan. 25 – 5:35 p.m.)
  • Fahnestock State Park (3 S) — 9.5" (Jan. 25 – 4:30 p.m.)

Columbia County

  • East Hillsdale (2 SE) — 19" (9:00 a.m.)

  • Valatie — 16" (7:45 a.m.)

  • Niverville — 16" (10:11 a.m.)

  • Philmont — 16" (8:33 a.m.)

Greene County

Tatiana
loading...

  • Haines Falls — 22" (8:48 a.m.)

  • Windham (2 SSW) — 22" (7:10 a.m.)

  • Rensselaerville — 19.5" (6:36 a.m.)

  • Greenville Center — 19" (4:49 a.m.)

  • Westerlo (7 SSE) — 19" (6:00 a.m.)

  • Halcott Center — 18" (8:03 a.m.)

  • Prattsville (5 SE) — 14.8" (7:00 a.m.)

NEW YORK CITY

Bronx County

  • Fordham — 13.5" (Jan. 25 – 7:00 p.m.)
  • Throgs Neck Bridge (1 WNW) — 11.3" (Jan. 25 – 4:16 p.m.)

New York County (Manhattan)

  • Washington Heights — 14.9" (Jan. 25 – 9:25 p.m.)
  • Central Park — 11.4" (Jan. 26 – 7:00 a.m.)

Kings County (Brooklyn)

iiievgeniy
loading...
  • Williamsburg — 12.0" (Jan. 25 – 9:34 p.m.)
  • Flatbush (3 WNW) — 11.3" (Jan. 25 – 9:00 p.m.)
  • Williamsburg (1 SE) — 10.5" (Jan. 25 – 4:30 p.m.)
  • Bay Ridge (1 N) — 10.2" (Jan. 25 – 8:00 p.m.)
  • Sheepshead Bay (1 SE) — 9.7" (Jan. 25 – 10:00 p.m.)
  • Midwood (1 NW) — 9.0" (Jan. 25 – 4:00 p.m.)
  • Crown Heights (1 W) — 8.0" (Jan. 25 – 6:51 p.m.)

Queens County

  • Whitestone (1 W) — 11.1" (Jan. 25 – 9:13 p.m.)
  • Howard Beach — 11.0" (Jan. 25 – 8:00 p.m.)
  • Bellerose (1 WSW) — 10.5" (Jan. 25 – 5:10 p.m.)
  • JFK Airport — 10.3" (Jan. 26 – 7:00 a.m.)
  • LaGuardia Airport — 10.1" (Jan. 26 – 7:00 a.m.)
  • Little Neck (0.3 SE) — 10.1" (Jan. 26 – 5:30 a.m.)
  • Astoria — 10.1" (Jan. 25 – 6:15 p.m.)
  • Elmhurst (1 S) — 9.0" (Jan. 25 – 5:50 p.m.)

Richmond County (Staten Island)

ca2hill
loading...
  • Annadale (1 W) — 14.0" (Jan. 25 – 9:25 p.m.)
  • Westerleigh (2 NE) — 13.5" (Jan. 25 – 10:56 p.m.)
  • Dongan Hills — 13.0" (Jan. 25 – 9:15 p.m.)
  • Annadale (1 ENE) — 10.0" (Jan. 25 – 5:27 p.m.)
  • Westerleigh (1 S) — 8.0" (Jan. 25 – 9:21 p.m.)

LONG ISLAND

Nassau County

  • East Massapequa (1 NNW) — 12.2" (Jan. 25 – 7:53 p.m.)
  • North Merrick — 12.1" (Jan. 25 – 9:29 p.m.)
  • Glen Cove — 12.1" (Jan. 25 – 4:32 p.m.)
  • Syosset (1 N) — 11.9" (Jan. 25 – 10:00 p.m.)
  • Malverne (0.5 SE) — 11.3" (Jan. 25 – 10:15 p.m.)
  • Herricks — 10.8" (Jan. 26 – 7:00 a.m.)
  • Hicksville (1.4 SSE) — 10.0" (Jan. 26 – 7:00 a.m.)

Suffolk County

  • Fort Salonga (1.5 SSE) — 14.5" (Jan. 26 – 7:00 a.m.)
  • Brightwaters — 14.0" (Jan. 26 – 7:00 a.m.)
  • Setauket–East Setauket (1 NNW) — 13.5" (Jan. 25 – 5:30 p.m.)
  • Mount Sinai — 13.0" (Jan. 26 – 8:00 a.m.)
  • Islip Airport — 13.0" (Jan. 26 – 7:00 a.m.)
  • Smithtown (1 ENE) — 13.0" (Jan. 25 – 11:50 p.m.)
  • Centerport — 12.9" (Jan. 26 – 7:00 a.m.)
  • Commack — 12.8" (Jan. 25 – 11:50 p.m.)
  • Nesconset — 12.5" (Jan. 26 – 9:00 a.m.)
  • Hauppauge — 12.5" (Jan. 25 – 11:50 p.m.)

Note: If your hometown isn't listed, that's because the National Weather Service has yet to provide information about that hometown.

5 Ways To Relieve Sore Muscles After Shoveling Snow

5 Ways To Relieve Sore Muscles After Shoveling Snow

As you head to work today, or maybe to the store to buy s snowblower, here are some things you can do to help ease the pain of those aches and soreness.

Gallery Credit: Dave Fields

How To Stay Safe During 'Dangerous' Cold in New York

How To Stay Safe During 'Dangerous' Cold in New York

 

Tips For Snow Shoveling

Tips For Snow Shoveling

Gallery Credit: Brandi Hunter

Categories: News in New York

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM