Unexpected Foods That Are Illegal In New York State

Unexpected Foods That Are Illegal In New York State

Canva

Food laws are quietly shaping your shopping cart and your dinner plate in New York.

Strict Food Laws In New York State

The Empire State has quietly built one of the strictest food rulebooks in the country.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

It's not always the weird and exotic food. Sometimes, it’s the simple, homemade goods that hit a legal roadblock.

Red Dye No. 3, a bright red coloring found in candies, desserts, and some drinks, was recently banned nationwide.

Photo by Aleyna Çatak on Unsplash
loading...

Other banned additives in New York include Potassium Bromate, a flour bleaching agent, and Propylparaben, a preservative.

Lawmakers targeted these chemicals because studies link them to cancer or reproductive harm.

Dairy

FedevPhoto
loading...

You can't find raw milk at stores across New York. It's only allowed to be sold by a licensed dairy farm.

Read More: Florida Crisis Is Now Creating Massive Problems For New York

You also won't be able to legally purchase raw cream or raw butter a supermarkets.

Only hard cheeses aged 60 days or more sneak past the rules. It’s farm-to-table in theory, not in your local grocery aisle.

Home Bakers Can't Sell these items

Ljupco
loading...

If you're a home baker and want to sell some of your goods, just know that frosted birthday cakes, cream cheese pastries, custard pies, cheesecakes, salsas, and any product with raw nuts are off-limits unless you’re operating in a licensed commercial kitchen.

Follow Us on Nextdoor

It’s not about shutting down small businesses, t’s about avoiding Salmonella, Listeria, and E. coli disasters before they happen.

You can sell many "non-hazardous" foods like baked goods, jams, and granola out of your home kitchen, only if you follow some very specific no-go ingredient rules.

Keep Reading:

14 Foods That Are Illegal To Eat In New York

Gallery Credit: Bobby Welber-Buddy

Illegally Imported Meat Products Found In New York

Illegally Imported Meat Products Found In New York

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service is issuing a public health alert for ready-to-eat meat and poultry products across New York.

These meats were illegally imported from the Philippines. The Philippines is a country not eligible to export meat and poultry products to the United States. FSIS is continuing to investigate how these products entered the country.


The following products are subject to the public health alert:
150-g. can of "Argentina BRAND CORNED BEEF."
175-g. can of "Argentina BRAND CORNED BEEF."
260-g. can of "Argentina BRAND CORNED BEEF."
150-g. can of "PUREFOODS CORNED BEEF."
210-g. can of "PUREFOODS CORNED BEEF."
150-g. can of "CHUNKEE CORNED BEEF."
190-g. can of "CHUNKEE CORNED BEEF."
7.43-oz. jar of "Lady's Choice Chicken Spread."

Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

Categories: News in New York

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM