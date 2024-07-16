U.S. Government Issues Warning About New York Drinking Water
Top U.S. officials have issued a stern warning about drinking water.
As someone who grew up in the City of Newburgh, a warning about drinking water is always scary.
City Of Newburgh Water Contaminated
In May 2016, City of Newburgh residents learned their drinking water supply was contaminated with the man-made chemical Perfluorooctane Sulfonate, which is also called PFOS.
The Newburgh water had PFOS levels above the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) recently updated lifetime drinking water health advisory level.
PFOS is a potentially toxic chemical.
Studies show that exposure to PFOS over certain levels may result in adverse health effects, including high cholesterol, high blood pressure, kidney cancer, testicular cancer, liver damage, low birth weight, and other serious health effects.
New Windsor Drinking Water
In 2019, the New York State Department of Health advised the Town of New Windsor that low levels of PFOA and PFOS were detected in the Butterhill well location,
According to the DOH, the water was acceptable for drinking. However, out of an abundance of caution, New Windsor officials shut down the Butterhill water supply.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
Report: 16 Contaminants Found in Hudson Valley's Drinking Water
Also in 2019, a new data found there 16 emerging contaminants in different Hudson Valley drinking water systems.
CLICK HERE to read the full report.
Now there's another water issue that impacts all of the Empire State.
Warning About Drinking Water Issued
The EPA and White House just sent a letter to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and governors nationwide regarding "disabling cyberattacks" that are striking "water and wastewater systems throughout the United States."
Officials believe these attacks may "disrupt the critical lifeline of clean and safe drinking water," and also "impose significant costs on affected communities."
Read More: New Year Brings 2 New Holidays To New York State
China, Iran Blamed
Top U.S. officials pointed the blame at Iran and China
The Iranian Government Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps recently executed several "malicious cyberattacks" against water systems and other U.S. infrastructures.
The letter also states a Chinese Group "compromised information technology of multiple critical infrastructure systems, including drinking water," in the United States.
Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores
Watch out for these creatures that are infesting waters in New York.