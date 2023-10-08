Two Upstate New York Resorts Among ‘Best’ In United States

Two Hudson Valley resorts were named among the best in all of the United States. One is the best on the east coast!

Condé Nast Traveler just announced its "The Best Resorts in the World: 2023 Readers’ Choice Awards."

Two Upstate New York Resorts Among Best In The Nation.

Two locations from Upstate New York made the list.

For the fifth time in recent years, the Troutbeck in Dutchess County made the list.

49. Troutbeck —Amenia, Dutchess County, New York

Paul Barbera/Matthew Mancuso/Troutbeck

The Troutbeck in Amenia placed 49th on the list. Condé Nast Traveler states the following about the 250-acre Hudson Valley estate hotel

It's the country retreat you wish your multi-millionaire great aunt invited you to every weekend. This historic inn about two hours north of NYC has been pulling in the literati and politicos for more than two centuries, but it only just expanded and seriously stepped up the vibe. This is still a country inn (tick off the reading nooks: the fireplace, the bar, the library) but one you'll absolutely hate to leave on Sunday night.

Troutbeck made the Condé Nast Traveler Hot List in 2018, 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023.

Recently Named Best New Restaurant In America

Paul Barbera/Troutbeck

In 2020, Esquire released its list of the "Best New Restaurants in America, 2020."

Three new eateries in the Hudson Valley were honored, including Troutbeck in Dutchess County.

Troutbeck in Amenia was named the "Best New Restaurant on an Estate That Opened in 1765."

Google

Esquire notes Ralph Waldo Emerson and Henry David Thoreau used to hang out on the historic property which has since become a destination for foodies.

21. Mohonk Mountain House — New Paltz, New York

Mohonk Mountain House from New Paltz placed 21st on the Condé Nast Traveler list.

lightphoto

The website states:

If you're looking to escape, come here. It's the purest form of relaxation, and you can make as much of everything it offers as you like. A secluded sanctuary, the hotel itself resides on a spectacular mountain preserve and looks out onto a large lake. Rooms are homey and classic, with porches outfitted with rocking chairs. Mohonk provides a daily schedule with something to do at any and every hour. Best of all, there's something for everyone, from yoga to golf, archery to horseback riding, and even wine tasting. Food is included in your daily room rate, and there's daily afternoon tea and cookies, as well as a library (complete with complementary reading glasses, just in case you've misplaced yours) where you can read the paper in front of a warm fire.

The Ulster County resort has been honored by Condé Nast Traveler for the past seven years.

#1 Resort in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic

Mohonk Mountain House

Mohonk Mountain House officials report Condé Nast Traveler named the Ulster County resort the #1 Resort in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic.

"We could not have achieved this honor without you!💚," the resort stated on Facebook. "Mohonk Mountain House has just been named the #1 Resort in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic by Condé Nast Traveler, the gold standard in the travel industry. More than 520,000 readers submitted responses, and Mohonk was voted #1 in our region. Your love of Mohonk is truly humbling and inspiring."

