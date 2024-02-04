Hudson Valley Woman Killed Inside Home, Suspect Flees New York

A Hudson Valley woman and her killer are dead, after a two-state police incident.

Police began investigating a fatal shooting in the Lower Hudson Valley Wednesday afternoon.

Police Investigating Fatal Shooting In Rockland County, New York

Rockland County Suspect Identified, Flees Out of State

The Ramapo Police Investigations Division started an investigation and determined the suspect was 53-year-old Lawrence Byrd. Police didn't say how the investigation led them to allege the 53-year-old was the killer.

Byrd fled to Connecticut. The Ramapo Police Department didn't confirm if Byrd knew the victim.

Found By Police In Stamford, Connecticut

Around 1:45 p.m., the Stamford Police Department was alerted that a suspect in a Ramapo Police Department (NY) homicide investigation was possibly in Stamford.

Patrol officers and investigators from various units checked multiple locations and later focused surveillance efforts around 300 Tresser Blvd.

A man fitting the description was found just before 4 p.m. walking from 300 Tresser Blvd.

As officers approached him on Canal Street around 4:00, the suspect pulled out a gun and shot himself. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

