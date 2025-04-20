Twist in Hudson Valley Murder Case That Haunted Area for 22 Years

A high-profile Hudson Valley murder case that dates back to 2003 has come to an end.

Megan McDonald was found brutally murdered in 2003. In 2023, her ex-boyfriend was arrested for murder.

Wallkill Resident Murdered In 2003

Holley was charged in April 2023 with murder "in connection with the bludgeoning death" of McDonald in the Town of Wallkill in March 2003.

The Town of Wallkill resident was 20 years old when she was killed. Her body was found in a field in Wallkill back in March of 2003. She was the daughter of an NYPD detective.

Jury Deliberates For Several Days In Orange County

After a long trial, which started in March, a jury in Orange County Court deliberated for several days.

The panel asked the judge to review several pieces of evidence as they continued to try to determine a verdict.

Jurors told the judge early this week they remain deadlocked and could not reach an agreement on whether Holley brutally murdered his former girlfriend, Megan McDonald, in 2003.

McDonald's body was found near Holley's home in 2003. Prosecutors said DNA evidence linked Holley to the murder, but his defense team believed prosecutors didn't prove his guilt.

Mistrial Declared In Orange County Court.

On Wednesday, a mistrial was declared after the jury couldn't reach a unanimous verdict following a week of deliberations.

McDonald's family expressed their disappointment in the mistrial, the Times Union reports.

Prosecutors are planning to retry Holley, who remains behind bars.

