Turkey Gravy May Cause Fatal Reaction, Should New Yorkers Worry

Some gravy has been recalled because could cause a life-threatening reaction.

Seneca Foods Corporation announced a recall of some turkey gravy.

Turkey Gravy Recalled

All you need to know and photos regarding this recall is below.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Gravy May Cause Life-Threatening Allergic Reactions

Gravy Canva loading...

As of this writing, the company isn't aware of any reports of illness related to this product, according to Seneca Foods.

"People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products," the FDA stated in the recall notice. "No other retailers are affected."

New Yorkers Worried About Turkey Gravy Recall

Because many New Yorkers just enjoyed a Thanksgiving feast many Empire State residents were worried when reports of the recall began trending on social media.

Gravy Canva loading...

The good news, the recalled products aren't sold in New York State. Hy-Vee operates more than 240 retail stores in eight Midwestern states.

Hy-Vee operates stores in Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin. Empire State residents who traveled to those locations should look into the gravy served during their Thanksgiving meal.

"Please note this recall impacts less than 1% of this particular product sold in Hy-Vee stores. Consumers with this product should return it for a full refund to the retail outlet where it was purchased. Consumers who want more information may call Seneca Foods Consumer Affairs at 1-800-872-1110," Seneca Foods adds in its press release.

The Hazards of Thanksgiving

40 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

11 Worst Places To Live In New York State WalletHub looked at the worst small cities to live in. Below are the 11 places in New York deemed the worst to live in.