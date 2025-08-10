Trump Policies Called “Existential Threat” To Many New Yorkers

Hudson Valley business owners say Trump’s latest policies are threatening their survival and some may lose everything, including their health care.

Hudson Valley business leaders say Trump Administration policies are threatening their survival.

Hudson Valley Businesses Hurt By Trump Policies

Rep. Pat Ryan (Dem) joined members of the Hudson Valley agricultural community, including farmers, small business owners, researchers, distillers, and representatives from the food bank in a forum on Tuesday.

They discussed how recent Trump policies are impacting them. Hudson Valley residents say USDA funding cuts, research cuts, the “Big Beautiful Bill” kicking independent farmers off their Medicaid, and new tariffs are creating an "existential threat to Hudson Valley small businesses."

According to Ryan, Trump's "Big Beautiful Bill" gives special treatment to "mega-farms" at the expense of smaller, family-owned farms like many in the Hudson Valley.

"We should be advancing policies that help our farmers. Instead, Trump and Rollins are doing the exact opposite,” Ryan stated.

Ryan accused the administration of prioritizing corporate interests while neglecting family farms. He adds that 244,000 Hudson Valley residents are losing their health care because of Trump's bill.

“They’re gutting family farms, slashing critical food assistance, kneecapping food banks’ abilities to feed kids, seniors, and veterans, and ripping health care from small, independent farmers in order to fund tax breaks for billionaires and hand-outs to corporate mega-farms," Ryan added.

