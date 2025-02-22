Trump Layoffs Leave Many New Yorkers Searching For Work

Nearly 7,000 just learned they are getting laid off, including many in New York.

A top IRS executive was in tears sharing the news that nearly 7,000 are getting laid off.

IRS Laying Off Nearly 7,000 Employees

The IRS is laying off 6,700 employees, Reuters reports. This move will cut about 6 percent of the IRS's workforce during the busiest time of the year for the tax collecting agency.

Workers in every state, including New York will be laid off.

These cuts are part of President Trump's government downsizing efforts, lead by tech billionaire Elon Musk.

The IRS increased its staff under the Biden administration in an effort to increase audits of corporations and the wealthy.

Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has cut jobs in bank regulators, forest workers, rocket scientists and tens of thousands of other government employees, reports say.

Probationary Workers Let Go

The downsizing mostly targets workers the IRS hired under President Joe Biden was in office and increased IRS staff.

The majority of those who are getting let go are probationary workers. It's part of the Trump administration's efforts to reduce the federal government workforce.

A Hudson Valley Post reader reached out and told us his wife is part of the IRS layoffs because she was a "probationary employee."

"She just got an excellent performance rating too," the reader told us.

The laid-off worker says she isn't getting a severance, just paid her out for her unused "leave" time and "awards."

