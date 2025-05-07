Trump Ban Threatens Thousands Of Good-Paying Jobs In New York

Thousands of good-paying jobs across New York State are now in jeopardy.

Gov. Kathy Hochul is once again blasting President Donald Trump

Hochul: Trump’s Wind Energy Ban Direct Hit to New York Jobs and Power Grid

New York Governor Hochul Holds News Conference In Grand Central Terminal

Hochul is speaking out after Trump signed an executive order halting wind energy development.

In a fiery statement, Hochul warned that the move threatens thousands of good-paying New York jobs and risks sabotaging the state’s push toward a cleaner, cheaper, and more reliable power grid.

"President Trump’s presidential order halting the development of wind energy threatens thousands of good-paying jobs and jeopardizes our ability to build a reliable, affordable and clean energy grid for the benefit of all New Yorkers," Hochul said in a statement to Hudson Valley Post.

Hochul: Trump Causing Chaos In New York State

President Trump Meets With Visiting Israeli PM Netanyahu At The White House

Hochul slammed Trump's recent executive orders, calling them another dose of “chaos.”

"Like virtually all the executive orders issued by the President thus far, it sows chaos and upsets the critical regulatory clarity needed for businesses to effectively operate in New York and around the country," Hochul added.

New York State Plans To "Fight" As Trump Threatens Thousands Of New York Jobs

President Trump Signs Executive Orders In The Oval Office

New York State plans to fight, with a new lawsuit just announced by Attorney General Letitia James.

“New York is not backing down without a fight — we are suing the federal government in litigation just announced by Attorney General Letitia James. We must not allow this federal overreach to stand," Hochul concluded in her statement.

