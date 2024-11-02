Trick Or Treat Drug Task Force Announces Halloween Arrest In Hudson Valley

A Hudson Valley man accused of providing parts of the region with drugs was arrested on Halloween.

On Halloween, the Dutchess County District Attorney’s Office Drug Task Force reported an arrest following an investigation into the sale of cocaine in the Town and City of Poughkeepsie.

Halloween Arrest In Poughkeepsie, New York

The investigation began in July and ended on Halloween with the arrest of 32-year-old Shyquan J. Collins of Poughkeepsie.

"Trick or Treat. The (Dutchess County) Drug Task Force can't be beat. Drug Dealer apprehended," the Dutchess County District Attorney’s Office Drug Task Force told Hudson Valley Post in a press release.

"Dangerous Drug Dealer" Arrested In Dutchess Couny, New York

Collins is accused of being a "dangerous drug dealer" who sold drugs in "in various locations within the Town and City of Poughkeepsie," according to police.

Police allege to have conducted a number of undercover drug deals with Collins in Dutchess County. He was charged with two counts of criminal seal of a controlled substance in the third degree, both class B felonies.

"The Drug Task Force continues to warn members of the community that fentanyl is often mixed with cocaine which has led to hundreds of overdose deaths in Dutchess County over the past several years," officials added in a press release.

Last month, police warned that laced drugs were being sold in the Hudson Valley. CLICK HERE to learn more.

