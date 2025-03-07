Travel Website Say These Are The Best Burger Joints In New York

Two New York eateries make the best burgers in the world. One is in the Hudson Valley.

The travel publication 5 Reasons To Visit named the best burger restaurants in every U.S. State.

Apparently the burgers are so good in New York State that two restaurants made the list.

Ben's Fresh, Port Jervis New York

Ben's Fresh in Port Jervis was honored for it's "locally sourced ingredients" and "mouthwatering burgers" that cater to every person.

"Ben's Fresh Burgers promises an unforgettable dining experience that keeps locals and visitors coming back for more. This burger joint highlights the best of what Port Jervis has to offer," the publication states.

Ben's Fresh being honored probably isn't a surprise to many Hudson Valley residents.

With 56 percent of the vote, the Port Jervis eatery, just won the WPDH morning show "Battle of the Best" for the "best burger" in the Hudson Valley.

For the past few years, New York Beef Council has named Ben's Fresh one of the top 10 burger makers in New York State.

Jackson Hole Bistro, New York City

5 Reasons To Visit also believes Jackson Hole Bistro, with various New York City locations, makes one of America's best burgers.

"Each mouthwatering creation features premium, hand-selected beef cooked to perfection, ensuring an unmatched flavor that burger lovers crave. The bistro's signature thick and juicy patties are topped with fresh, high-quality ingredients, from crisp lettuce and ripe tomatoes to artisanal cheeses and special sauces that elevate each bite," the publication states about Jackson Hole Bistro.

