Translation Error Means Food Sold In New York Can Kill

The FDA announced several snacks, candy and more are now under a serious recall in New York.

Snacks, Biscuits, Wafers Recalled In New York

Canva Canva loading...

ZB Importing LLC is voluntarily recalling certain lots of six varieties of Ulker Brand snack rolls, biscuits, and wafers.

Hungry? Italy Says The Best Pizzeria In The World Is Found In New York

The recalled products are sold at retail stores in nearly 40 states including New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania.

Recalled products include:

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Consumers who have purchased any of the above Ulker Brand products are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Reason For Recall

The products were recalled due to either undeclared wheat, egg and/or milk in the ingredient list.

FDA FDA loading...

"People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat, egg, or milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products," the FDA states.

According to the FDA, this mislabeling was discovered after one customer had an allergic reaction.

Need A Higher Paying Job? New York Desperately Trying To Fill Thousands Of High-Paying Jobs

"The issue originated from a supplier who inadvertently failed to fully disclose all allergens while translating the ingredient list. We are actively working with the supplier to implement stricter labeling controls, including an additional verification process for multilingual labels," the company stated.

Supermarkets In New York State With The Most Satisfied Shoppers

Supermarkets In New York State With The Most Satisfied Shoppers New York State is lucky enough to be home to 8 of the top 10 grocery stores in America.

Keep Reading:

25 Amazon Items Sold in New York That Have Been Recalled

25 Amazon Items Sold in New York That Have Been Recalled If you’re an Amazon shopper, you might want to put your eyes on some of the recent recalls to make sure you’re safe. Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor