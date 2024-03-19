Wild Twists After Missing Upstate New York Infant Found Dead

We've learned a lot more tragic information regarding the missing 11-month-old who was found in an old steam tunnel in Upstate New York.

Hudson Valley Post previously reported on the death of a missing 11-month-old.

Tragic End To Frantic Search For Missing Upstate New York Infant

Over 120 Officers Search For Missing Infant At GE Campus In Schenectady

Over 120 officers searched for Halo, including the FBI, in the area of the General Electric campus in Schenectady, New York.

A team of Schenectady Police SWAT members and a Forest Ranger soon found Halo in an old steam tunnel, the DEC states.

She was pronounced dead at the hospital, the DEC confirmed. CLICK HERE to read more about the search for Halo.

Schenectady, New York Mother Charged

Following an investigation, Halo's mother, Persia Nelson was arrested.

Nelson was originally charged with manslaughter but charges were upgraded to second-degree murder and depraved indifference to human life.

Officials allege Nelson dropped her 11-month-old daughter down a pipe access area near General Electric that was filled with mud and debris Saturday night.

Ties To Brooklyn, Columbia County

Nelson lives in Schenectady, New York and is from Brooklyn, according to her Facebook. She also has ties to Hudson, in Columbia County, New York.

Mother Makes Alarming Facebook Post Before Child's Disappearance

Halo was last seen on Saturday at about 9:15 p.m., according to the Schenectady Police Department.

About one hour before Halo went missing, her mother posted on Facebook stating she was very "drunk."

