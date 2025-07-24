Tragedy Outside Target In Hudson Valley Shocks New York
A man was found dead inside an SUV outside a busy Target store in the Hudson Valley.
Police rushed to Target in the Hudson Valley following reports of an unresponsive man.
Person Found Dead Near Target In Dutchess County, New York
Police in Dutchess County rushed to the Target at the Poughkeepsie Galleria on Wednesday around 5:30 p.m. Officers responded to the store's parking lot off Route 9 and found what's described as an elderly man dead inside a white SUV.
Elderly Man Found Dead Inside SUV In Poughkeepsie Target Parking Lot
Police say they found the elderly man deceased inside the SUV. His name wasn't released.
A cause of death wasn't released, but foul play isn't suspected. Sources tell Hudson Valley Post the death appears consistent with natural causes, such as a health emergency.
Man Was Reportedly A Target Employee
Unconfirmed reports say the man was a Target employee. Posts on social media say he just finished his shift and walked to his car when he suffered what appears to have been a heart attack, or another medical emergency.
Coworkers reportedly performed CPR in the parking lot, but it was too late.
