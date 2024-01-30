Tragedy: Boy Killed By School Bus Outside Hudson Valley School
A Hudson Valley family is dealing with a nightmare. A boy was killed where he should be safe, near a school.
Tragedy struck in the Hudson Valley. A child was fatally by a school bus.
Child Fatally Hit By School Bus In Rockland County, New York
Driver Working With Police
The driver of the bus remained on the scene and is working with officers, according to the Town of Ramapo Police Department. The driver's name wasn't released.
Cause Of Crash Remains Under Investigation
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
The Town of Ramapo Police Department hasn't released much information. Below is information released to the police.
On January 29, 2024 at 5:48 pm the Ramapo Police Emergency Communications Center received a report that a child had been struck by a school bus in front of 100 Clinton Ave in the Village of New Square. The first Ramapo Officers on scene were advised by paramedics that the victim, an 8 yr old boy, had been pronounced dead.
The driver of the bus remained on scene and is cooperating with the police. The crash is currently being investigated by the Ramapo Police Crash Investigation Unit
Video from the scene provided to Hudson Valley Post from Rockland Video can be seen below: