Trader Joe’s Opening Dozens Of New Stores, Including In New York

Trader Joe's is opening up dozens of new locations in 2025, including at least two in New York State. One will be located in Upstate New York, the other downstate.

Trader Joe's Opening Second Staten Island, New York Store

The Trader Joe's website lists several stores that are "opening soon."

The list includes a new Trader Joe's in Staten Island, New York. The store will be located at 6400 Amboy Road.

The Trader Joe's will be near Dollar Tree; Wendy's; Dunkin' Donuts, and Domino's.

Trader Joe's confirms Staten Island's second location will open in 2025, however, an official date hasn't been announced.

According to LoopNet, which listed the building, "details of a signed lease with spring 2024 occupancy," will be announced soon. So, that's a sign the store may open this spring.

Other new Trader Joe's stores will be located in:

Hoover, Alabama

Northridge, California

Sherman Oaks, California

Tarzana, California

Washington, D.C. (two new locations)

Rockville, Maryland

Berwyn, Pennsylvania

Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Bellingham, Washington

Seattle, Washington

Trader Joe's Has Plans To Open New Store In Upstate New York

Leaked plans show Trader Joe's is coming to Glenmont, New York.

Reports say Trader Joe’s East Inc., the applicant for all the Trader Joe’s locations in New York, applied for a New York State liquor license last month for a site located at 388 Feura Bush Road in Glenmont.

Trader Joe's In New York State

Trader Joe's currently has over 20 stores in New York State including in:

Brooklyn

Buffalo

Colonie

Commack

Garden City

Halfmoon

Hartsdale

Hewlett

Ithaca

Lake Grove

Larchmont

Merrick

New York City

Oceanside

Plainview

Queens

Rochester

Scarsdale

Staten Island

Syracuse

Yorktown

