Trader Joe’s Opening Dozens Of New Stores, Including In New York
Upstate New York and other New Yorkers are getting excited about Trader Joe's
Trader Joe's is opening up dozens of new locations in 2025, including at least two in New York State. One will be located in Upstate New York, the other downstate.
Trader Joe's Opening Second Staten Island, New York Store
The Trader Joe's website lists several stores that are "opening soon."
The list includes a new Trader Joe's in Staten Island, New York. The store will be located at 6400 Amboy Road.
The Trader Joe's will be near Dollar Tree; Wendy's; Dunkin' Donuts, and Domino's.
Trader Joe's confirms Staten Island's second location will open in 2025, however, an official date hasn't been announced.
According to LoopNet, which listed the building, "details of a signed lease with spring 2024 occupancy," will be announced soon. So, that's a sign the store may open this spring.
Other new Trader Joe's stores will be located in:
- Hoover, Alabama
- Northridge, California
- Sherman Oaks, California
- Tarzana, California
- Washington, D.C. (two new locations)
- Rockville, Maryland
- Berwyn, Pennsylvania
- Murfreesboro, Tennessee
- Bellingham, Washington
- Seattle, Washington
Trader Joe's Has Plans To Open New Store In Upstate New York
Leaked plans show Trader Joe's is coming to Glenmont, New York.
Reports say Trader Joe’s East Inc., the applicant for all the Trader Joe’s locations in New York, applied for a New York State liquor license last month for a site located at 388 Feura Bush Road in Glenmont.
Trader Joe's In New York State
Trader Joe's currently has over 20 stores in New York State including in:
Brooklyn
Buffalo
Colonie
Commack
Garden City
Halfmoon
Hartsdale
Hewlett
Ithaca
Lake Grove
Larchmont
Merrick
New York City
Oceanside
Plainview
Queens
Rochester
Scarsdale
Staten Island
Syracuse
Yorktown
New York Has 5 of the Top 10 Grocery Stores in America
USA Today's 10 Best Grocery Stores in America
