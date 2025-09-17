Trader Joe’s Confirms Massive Expansion, Including In New York

Trader Joe's is opening up several new locations, including in Upstate New York.

Trader Joe's is beloved by shoppers across New York

Why New Yorker's Lover Trader Joe's

New Yorkers who have shopped at Trader Joe's rave about the experience.

While there's still no location in the Mid-Hudson Valley, New Yorkers love Trader Joe’s because it delivers affordable groceries with unique products they can’t find anywhere else.

Add in friendly staff and quick checkout lines, and it feels like a rare stress-free shopping experience.

When the WPDH morning show polls its audience about what businesses we want in the Hudson Valley, Trader Joe's is always one of the most popular choices.

Trader Joe's does have a few stores in the Lower Hudson Valley.

Trader Joe's currently has over 20 stores in New York State, including:

Brooklyn

Buffalo

Colonie

Commack

Garden City

Halfmoon

Hartsdale

Hewlett

Ithaca

Lake Grove

Larchmont

Merrick

New York City

Oceanside

Plainview

Queens

Rochester

Scarsdale

Staten Island

Syracuse

Yorktown

Glemont

Miller Place

Trader Joe's Confirms New Stores Are Coming Soon

This month, the company confirmed at least 8 more locations, including one in New York.

"We've consulted our maps and compass and have found a terrific location for a store in Williamsville, NY. We are proud to be joining the neighborhood and to continue our commitment to providing nourishment to the surrounding communities through our Neighborhood Shares program," Trader Joe's States on its website.

Trader Joe's Opening In Williamsville, New York

Trader Joe's says its crew is "working hard" to open its doors in Williamsville.

Reports say it will be located at 5017 Transit Road in Williamsville. An opening date hasn't been confirmed.

