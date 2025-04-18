Toothpaste In New York Could Poison You, Damage Brain-Kidneys
A new study found dangerous metals and more in many brands of "popular" toothpaste.
The study was conducted by Lead Safe Mama, an independent, third party lab.
What's In Your Favorite Toothpaste
The company has been conducting independent, community-funded, scientific testing of consumer goods since 2009.
Lead Safe Mama tested 41 popular toothpaste and tooth power products. According to the Limited Liability Company, the The test was done "through our community-collaborative laboratory testing initiative."
Toothpaste Findings
Of the 51 products tested:
- 90% tested positive for lead
- 65% tested positive for arsenic
- 47% tested positive for mercury
- 35% tested positive for cadmium
“What’s really interesting to me is that no one thought this was a concern," Lead Safe Mama’s founder Tamara Rubin told The Guardian. "It’s unconscionable – especially in 2025."
Study: Most Toothpastes Contain Lead
Lead can be toxic and very harmful to humans. Lead is known to disrupt vital bodily functions.
It can damage your brain, kidneys, nervous system, and blood.
Lead is also known to cause developmental issues ( like learning disabilities and behavior issues) in children. For adults, it could lead to kidney issues, reproductive issues, and high blood pressure.
CLICK HERE to find a list of toothpastes tested.