Toothpaste In New York Could Poison You, Damage Brain-Kidneys

A new study found dangerous metals and more in many brands of "popular" toothpaste.

The study was conducted by Lead Safe Mama, an independent, third party lab.

What's In Your Favorite Toothpaste

Canva Canva loading...

The company has been conducting independent, community-funded, scientific testing of consumer goods since 2009.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Lead Safe Mama tested 41 popular toothpaste and tooth power products. According to the Limited Liability Company, the The test was done "through our community-collaborative laboratory testing initiative."

Toothpaste Findings

Canva Canva loading...

Of the 51 products tested:

90% tested positive for lead

65% tested positive for arsenic

47% tested positive for mercury

35% tested positive for cadmium

“What’s really interesting to me is that no one thought this was a concern," Lead Safe Mama’s founder Tamara Rubin told The Guardian. "It’s unconscionable – especially in 2025."

Study: Most Toothpastes Contain Lead

Canva Canva loading...

Lead can be toxic and very harmful to humans. Lead is known to disrupt vital bodily functions.

It can damage your brain, kidneys, nervous system, and blood.

Lead is also known to cause developmental issues ( like learning disabilities and behavior issues) in children. For adults, it could lead to kidney issues, reproductive issues, and high blood pressure.

It can cause developmental problems in children, including, and in adults, it can lead to high blood pressure, kidney problems, and reproductive issues.

CLICK HERE to find a list of toothpastes tested.

KEEP READING: See 25 natural ways to boost your immune system

KEEP READING: 15 Natural Ways to Improve Your Sleep