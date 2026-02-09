Tips To Avoid The Flu As “Second Wave” Hits New York State
Medical experts warn that this record-breaking flu season in New York is far from over.
In fact, a "second peak" is here.
Second Peak Of The Flu Is Here
According to the CDC, cases of the flu are starting to increase, once again. Two weeks ago, cases were up 20 percent from the previous week.
Cases were up another 18 percent during the most recent week on record nationwide.
Officials warn that we are entering a "second peak" of the winter flu season.
"We are heading up a second peak of flu season,” Johns Hopkins University epidemiologist Caitlin Rivers said.
A spokesperson from Northwell Health-GoHealth Urgent Care tells Hudson Valley Post the medical center that provides on-demand, non-emergency care for adults and children, with numerous locations across New York, is seeing "the surge firsthand."
Flu Vaccine Still Recommended For New Yorkers
Officials say there's still time to get your annual flu shot. According to medical experts, the best way to stay safe from the flu is to get an annual flu vaccine.
All New Yorkers who haven't received a flu shot are still being urged to do so.
To find a clinic close to your home or job, head to vaccines.gov.
