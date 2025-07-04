Shark Attack Prompts Emergency Changes At New York Beaches

New York State issued a stern warning and issued these tips to avoid getting attacked by a shark.

In the wake of a woman getting bitten by a shark, New York State is increasing security.

New York State Increases Shark Security

Canva Canva loading...

A woman was bitten by a shark in waist-level water this week while swimming at Jones Beach in Nassau County, Long Island.

Before the July 4th weekend, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced increased measures for "sharks and other potentially dangerous marine life."

“Our Long Island State Park beaches are cherished by New Yorkers and visitors alike — perfect places to get offline, get outside and enjoy the outdoors.” Governor Hochul said.

Top officials are expanding and updating surveillance capability, including new drones and drone operators, this summer at Long Island State Park beaches.

Increased Shark Sightings Along Cape Cod Coast Linked To Seal Population Growth Mario Tama/Getty Images loading...

“We are continuing to strengthen our shark surveillance capabilities and safety tactics at these beaches to help protect these treasured summertime traditions. I encourage all beachgoers to stay safe, stay alert and always follow the direction of lifeguards and park staff," Hochul told Hudson Valley Post in a press release.

New York Expands Shark Surveillance Capabilities

177287321 Peter_Nile loading...

Expanded surveillance for sharks and other dangerous marine life include:

Adding 6 more drones (now 28 drones in operation)

Training 8 new drone pilots (now 48 drone operators)

Assigned one large enterprise drone to Park Police with thermal imaging, laser range finding, and high-quality cameras to allow for night-time surveillance and patrols in adverse weather conditions. (This drone can also drop personal flotation devices in emergencies.)

Tips To Avoid Shark Encounters

New Yorkers are encouraged to follow shark safety guidance:

