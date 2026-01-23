Timing, Forecast For Hudson Valley’s Worst Snowstorm In 30 Years

The Hudson Valley is staring down its first massive winter storm of the season.

We've got your up-to-date snowfall forecast and timing.

Timing Of Snow

Local weather expert Ben Noll predicts that snow will start falling between 5 a.m. and 8 a.m. on Sunday from the south to the north.

"The bulk of the accumulation will occur from Sunday into Sunday night, but light snow will probably continue through Monday morning," Noll wrote on Facebook Friday morning.

The worst of the storm should be Sunday afternoon and evening when snow rates may reach two inches per hour!

"During that time, travel may become impossible as deep snow covers roads," Noll adds.

Hudson Valley Weather says that snow will start falling between 6 a.m. and noon on Sunday and won't stop until between 3 a.m. and noon on Monday.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Watch for the entire Hudson Valley from Sunday morning until Monday evening.

Snowfall Predictions For The Hudson Valley

Ben Noll: 10 to 20 inches, with two feet possible.

"For most of the region, this will be an all-snow event. That means 10 to 20 inches of snow will easily accumulate, with localized totals possibly reaching two feet — especially in hilly, mountains areas," Noll wrote.

National Weather Service: 8 to 18 inches of snow, with "locally higher amounts possible."

Hudson Valley Weather: 10 to 18 inches of snow for the entire region, with some spots approaching two feet.

Dangerous To Impossible Travel

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

All of these weather experts warn that travel will be very dangerous, or impossible, during the peak of the storm, which is predicted to be late Sunday afternoon into early Monday morning.

