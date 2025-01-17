Timeline For Major Weekend Snowstorm In The Hudson Valley, New York

Snow and freezing temperatures are going to make travel dangerous this weekend.

Late Thursday, weather experts from the Hudson Valley shocked some residents by sharing news of a last-minute weekend snowstorm.

Weekend Snowstorm To Impact Hudson Valley

"I’m closely monitoring the potential for accumulating snow on Sunday & Sunday night," metrologist Ben Noll wrote on Facebook.

Timeline For Snow In The Hudson Valley

Friday morning, Noll provided a timeline for the weekend snowstorm.

Noll expects snow to start falling Sunday afternoon, "and fall at a moderate intensity during the evening." Snow should stop early Monday morning.

"Temperatures will fall from the 30s to the 10s during the storm, with the snow becoming increasingly powdery. This will make it easy to clear — and easy for it to pile up. Roads will become snow-covered and slippery late Sunday into early Monday," Noll states.

Snowfall Predictions For Each Hudson Valley County

Below are the snowfall predictions from the Weather Channel.

Noll predicts 2 to 4 inches, with the chance of over 4 inches "depending on the exact storm track."

The Farmer's Almanac red-flagged several later next week that could bring lots of snow. CLICK HERE to find out more.

Bone Chilling Artic Airmass Bringing Coldest Days In Years To Hudson Valley

After Sunday's snowstorm a "Bone Chilling Artic Airmass" is expected to bring the coldest weather in years to the Hudson Valley. How cold will get, or feel like? CLICK HERE.

