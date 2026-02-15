Tick-Borne Diseases Hit “Crisis” Levels In Hudson Valley, New York

Parts of the Hudson Valley are dealing with a tick "crisis." Officials say prevention is no longer optional; it's essential!

That's according to Ulster County Comptroller March Gallagher.

Ulster County Dealing With Tick Crisis

ironman100 ironman100 loading...

Ulster County is facing an increase in tick-borne diseases.

"Ulster County has been facing a tick-borne disease crisis for quite some time now," Gallagher stated. "Ulster County's tick population is carrying serious diseases at exceptional levels."

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

According to Gallagher, Lyme disease cases in Ulster County are five times the rate of the state average.

"That means if you live here, you're statistically far more likely to contract Lyme than almost anywhere else in New York State," she added.

New York State Departments of Health New York State Departments of Health loading...

Confirmed cases of Anaplasmosis, a tick-borne bacterial infection, are more than 7 times the state rate.

Gallagher says it doesn't matter if you're hiking the trails, gardening, or lounging in the backyard, tick prevention isn't optional but essential.

"Check yourself, protect your pets, and stay vigilant. These aren't just statistics; they represent real people in our community getting sick," Gallagher said.

It's unclear but Gallagher is hopeful that this winter's sustained low temperatures and snow accumulations will make a "dent" in the tick population later this year.

10 Hotpots For Tick Bites In New York State

Top 10 Regions To Get A Tick Bite In New York Based on data from the New York State Department of Health , these are the regions where you are most likely to get bit by a tick. Gallery Credit: Karolyi

Top 10 Regions To Get A Tick Bite In New York

Top 10 Regions To Get A Tick Bite In New York Based on data from the New York State Department of Health , these are the regions where you are most likely to get bit by a tick. Gallery Credit: Karolyi

8 Ways to Protect Yourself and Your Pets from Ticks