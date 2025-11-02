Rats Are Taking Over These These New York Hometowns

New Yorkers are aware that rats pose a significant problem. New data revealed which hometowns are officially among the worst in America.

When it comes to rats, New York residents deal with them more than most of the country

Three New York Hometowns Among Worst In America When It Comes To Rats

Orkin just released its Top 50 Rattiest Cities List for 2025. Three places from New York State made the list, including Upstate New York.

One New York Hotspot placed in the top three.

See the full list below:

These Hometowns In New York Are Full Of Rats

New York City, Buffalo, Albany Still Full Of Rats

New York City stayed as the 3rd worst place in America for rats for the third straight year. In 2022, New York City was the second-worst.

Albany and Buffalo both saw a decrease in rats, but not enough to fall off the list.

In 2025, Albany dropped 18 spots while Buffalo fell 9 places.

The list was crafted by Orkin by tracking new rodent services in owner-occupied residences from August 20, 2024, to August 21, 2025.

Syracuse, Rochester Fall Off The List

In 2024, New York State had the most cities make the list, five. Joining Albany, Buffalo and New York City in 2024 were Rochester and Syracuse.

In 2024, Rochester ranked 43rd and Syracuse was 48th.

New #1

If you're wondering, for 2025, Chicago no longer has the distinction of being the country's most rat-infested city.

Chicago has held the title for the last ten years.

Los Angeles has claimed the top spot, with Chicago falling to second.

The change reportedly happened due to weather patterns, urban infrastructure, and human behavior.

New York Is Also Infested With Bed Bugs

