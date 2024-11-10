Thousands Of Tickets Issued On New York State Thruway

New York State Police announced that nearly 10,000 tickets were issued to drivers across the Empire State.

The tickets were issued as part of the annual DWI Halloween Enforcement campaign which started on Thursday, October 31, 2024, and continued through Sunday, November 3, 2024.

Police in New York Issued Nearly 10,000 Tickets in a Few Days

Below are the results of the crackdown by region

9,984 Tickets Issued Statewide

In total, New York State Police issued a total of 9,984 tickets statewide.

"During the campaign, State Police utilized sobriety checkpoints, additional DWI patrols, and ticketed distracted drivers who used handheld electronic devices. Troopers also used both marked State Police vehicles and Concealed Identity Traffic Enforcement (CITE) vehicles as part of this crackdown in order to more easily identify motorists who were violating the law. These vehicles blend in with everyday traffic but are unmistakable as emergency vehicles once the emergency lighting is activated," New York State Police stated.

As part of the enforcement, Troopers also targeted speeding and aggressive drivers across the state. Below is a sampling of the total tickets that were issued.

Speeding 3,590

Distracted Driving 270

Seatbelt violations 370

Move Over Law 129

Troopers arrested 176 people for DWI and investigated 964 accidents, which resulted in three fatalities.

In 2023, during the last Halloween DWI enforcement period, which police note was one day longer than this year, State Police issued 13,115 total tickets and arrested 207 people for DWI.

