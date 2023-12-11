Thousands Of Products Sold In New York May Cause Fatal Infection

Nearly 14,000 pounds of food sold in New York have been recalled over health concerns.

The United States FSIS announced another food recall that impacts New York State residents.

Garland Ventures Recalls Ready-to-Eat Products

Garland Ventures, a Garland, Texas, establishment, is recalling approximately 13,842 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) chicken fried rice products.

The recall was issued because the food may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, officials say.

"Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn. In addition, serious and sometimes fatal infections in older adults and persons with weakened immune systems," the FSIS states.

The problem was discovered by FSIS during a review of testing results, which showed the product tested positive for L. monocytogenes, officials note.

Ready-to-Eat Chicken Fried Rice Products Recalled Due to Possible Listeria Contamination

The recalled chicken fried rice was made on Nov. 10.

The following product is subject to recall:

12-oz. trays containing Freshness Guaranteed brand “CHICKEN FRIED RICE DICED CHICKEN MEAT WITH VEGETABLES AND RICE IN A SAVORY SOY SAUCE” with lot code WK10CFR and a best if used by date of 11/10/2024 represented on the label.

The products subject to recall bear the establishment number “EST. P-31993” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The recalled items are shipped to retail locations in New York and across the nation.

"FSIS is concerned that some products may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase," the FSIS adds.

As of this writing, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

