Thousands In New York Just Got Pulled Over—You Might Be Next

Police in New York announced the results following a massive crackdown on a dangerous driving habit.

On Tuesday, New York State Police released the results of "“Operation Hang Up.”

Operation Hang Up In New York

The goal of the operation is to stop distracted driving. Distracted driving is the most common contributing factor in all crashes in New York State, police say.

“Distracted driving is just as dangerous as speeding or impaired driving. Each year, there are needless tragedies and victims left behind because someone couldn’t put down their handheld device," New York State Police Superintendent Steven G. James said.

Penalties For Districted Drivers In New York

Below are the penalties in New York if you are ticketed for distracted driving.

During this crackdown, which ran from Monday, April 7, 2025, to Monday, April 14, 2025, increased police patrols across the state targeted drivers using electronic devices while behind the wheel.

Nationwide, 3,275 people were killed in 2023 in crashes caused by distracted driving, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports.

Operation Hang Up Results In New York

New York State Police confirmed 22,867 tickets were issued during this year’s “Operation Hang Up” traffic enforcement period, including 4,607 tickets for distracted driving.

Below are tickets issued by New York State Police by troop:

Last year, during the 2024 “Operation Hang Up” campaign, State Police issued 21,768 tickets, including 4,056 for distracted driving.

