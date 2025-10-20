Unprecedented Turnout As New Yorkers March For “No Kings”

Thousands of New Yorkers poured into the streets from Times Square to the Hudson Valley, chanting one message that’s now echoing nationwide.

Massive crowds joined across New York State on Saturday for the ‘No Kings’ protests.

Thousands Gather In New York For No Kings Protests

Thousands gathered across the Hudson Valley, tens of thousands in New York City, all rallying under one banner: "We have no king."

From Times Square, where 100,000 marched peacefully, to smaller towns like Newburgh, Poughkeepsie, and Cornwall, demonstrators voiced alarm at what they say is President Trump overreaching his power.

New York City Police Department reported no protest-related arrests.

With more than 2,600 rallies held across the United States and over seven million participants, the movement made major waves in New York State. Thousands of New Yorkers from the Hudson Valley to Upstate joined the nationwide “No Kings Protests” to challenge what they view as growing authoritarian trends in the Donald Trump administration.

Rallies Held In Poughkeepsie, Newburgh, Upstate New York

At Waryas Park in Poughkeepsie, hundreds rallied by the Hudson River for an hour-long event, while in Newburgh over 500 attended on North Water Street, some dressed in costumes like unicorns to mark the peaceful mood.

Events were scheduled throughout the Hudson Valley, New York City, Upstate New York and the rest of the state. CLICK HERE to find out more locations.

Part Protest, Part Street Party

Organizers described the mood as part street party, part rally, with costumes, live music, and chants of “No Kings."

The movement calls for democracy and civil liberties. Organizers say this is just the beginning, and one line kept being repeated: it’s not about left or right, it’s about right or wrong.

