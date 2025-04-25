This Summer Could Be A Headache Nightmare Across New York

This summer could leave you sick, in pain, or worse.

Experts are calling for a very hot summer in New York State.

‘Broiling’ Summer Could Shatter Records In New York

The Farmers’ Almanac is predicting a "broiling" summer in New York State.

"Heat will be in full force by July, with much of the nation sweltering with above- to high-above average temperatures. More long-time high temperature records may be broken this year," the Farmers' Almanac states in its Summer Weather Forecast 2025.

Officials say the warmest part of the summer is expect in July, where high temperature records are expected to be broken.

Get Ready For Headaches In New York

A heat wave can cause a number of health issues, including leading to more headaches. Especially if you're prone to migraines.

"It might surprise you, but those hot summer days can lead to more than just fun in the sun; they can also crank up the frequency of headaches," TGH Urgent Care states.

TGH Urgent Care reports a big increase in patients complaining of headaches when the temperature.

"When the temperature climbs, so does the likelihood of developing a headache. The body must work harder to maintain a stable internal temperature in extreme heat, leading to several physiological responses that can trigger headaches," TGH Urgent Care adds.

Dr. Doris Kung, an associate professor of neurology at Baylor College of Medicine, warns the summer heat can cause headaches.

"If you are already prone to headaches, such as migraines, this could be a trigger,” Kung says.

The typical reason, the heat dehydrates you.

"One way to try to prevent this type of headache is by drinking plenty of water when you are spending the day outside and taking a break from activity," Kung adds.

