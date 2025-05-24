This Fiery Burger Was Just Crowned Best in New York State

The public voted, judges traveled across the state, and only one burger came out on top. See what’s inside New York’s #1 burger—and where you can try it.

The title of the best burger made in New York State has been announced.

New York Beef Council Names Best Burger

Each year, The New York Beef Council holds a "Best NY Burger Competition."

"Dedicated anonymous judges traveled across the state to evaluate the Top Ten finalist burgers using a standardized scoring process," the New York Beef Council states.

The public helped narrow the list down to the 10 finalists, than a panel of experts named the state's best burger.

Below are the 10 restaurants honored in 2025 and their location.

Ale & Angus

238 Harrison St.

Syracuse, NY 13202

Ben's Fresh

33 E Main St,

Port Jervis, NY 12771

BREWER UNION

5771 Miller Rd.

Brewerton, NY 13029

BUTCHERS & SONS

127 W Market St.

Corning, NY 14830

GET SMASHED

3709 James Street

Syracuse, NY 13206

MATTESON HOTEL

1001 NY-51

Ilion, NY 13357

R&m

101 W Market St

Corning, NY 14830

Roosters

51 N Genesee St

Utica, NY 13502

Tap It Bar & Grill

1761 Scottsville Rd

Rochester, NY 14623

Wendy's Diner

1717 NY-8

Cassville, NY 13318

"Each burger reflected the diversity, creativity, and culinary pride found in every corner of New York. These establishments were ambassadors for the state’s vibrant beef culinary scene, reminding us why burgers remain a beloved American staple," the New York Beef Council says.

Butcher's Son Makes New York's Best Burger

This year's best New York burger is made at Butcher's Son in Corning, New York.

The eatery won for its "bold and flavorful" Ghost Burger.

What's In New York's Best Burger?

The Ghost Burger is made with:

Two grass-fed beef patties,

candied jalapeños,

jalapeño basil pickles,

Provolone cheese,

"With a perfect balance of sweet heat, savory depth, and high-quality New York beef, the burger earned top scores for taste, presentation, and overall experience," The New York Beef Council states about New York's best burger.

