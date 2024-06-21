These Things Now Free In New York Because It’s ‘Hotter Than Hell’

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced New Yorkers can beat the heat for free.

The heat wave continues in New York State, but at least many can cool off for free.

Heat Index Near 105 Degrees In New York State

Officials say that heat index values of 94 to 104 degrees are expected on Wednesday across New York State.

Because of the heat, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that admission to all New York State Parks will be free on Wednesday, June 19 and Thursday, June 20.

"The next few days it’s going to be hotter than hell across New York — so we’re making admission and parking free at all our State Parks, pools, and beaches tomorrow and Thursday! Take your families to beat the heat, and enjoy it on us," Hochul stated on X.

Hochul also directed several beaches and pools to temporarily open ahead of the season.

Free Sites For Swimming: Hudson Valley, Capital Region, Long Island, Southern Tier, Central New York, Mohawk Valley, Finger Lakes, Western New York

The following sites are open early for swimming, according to Gov. Hochul's Office.

“I encourage everyone to take advantage of free and early admission to our world class beaches, pools and other State Park sites to beat the heat as we expect record temperatures across the state," Hochul added.

Record Temps Possible in Western, Central, Northern New York, and the Capital Region

Record temperatures are possible in Western, Central, Northern New York, and the Capital Region over the next few days.

“Extreme heat can be dangerous for New Yorkers, and I’m doing everything I can to help families stay safe and cool this week,” Governor Hochul said.

