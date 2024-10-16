These Roads Will Be Closed Today In New York State

A massive celebration today returns to New York, which will close a number of roads in New York.

Monday marks Columbus Day on the federal calendar. In New York, it is recognized as Italian Heritage Day and Indigenous People's Day.

Columbus Day Parade In New York City

A celebration of Italian-American culture in New York City kicks off Monday. The 80th New York City Columbus Day Parade will start on 5th Avenue around 11:30 a.m.

Numerous marching bands, floats and over one hundred groups will strut their stuff down through Midtown, up 5th Avenue from 42nd Street to 72nd.

Street Closures In New York City For Parade

According to the New York City Department of Transportation, the following streets will be closed for the Columbus Day Parade on Monday, October 14,

Formation:

43rd Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

44th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue

45th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue

46th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue

47th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue



Route:

5th Avenue between 72nd Street and 42nd Street

Dispersal:

5th Avenue between 72nd Street and 79th Street

72nd Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

73rd Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

74th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

75th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

76th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

77th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

78th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

Miscellaneous:

51st Street between 5th Avenue and Rockefeller Plaza

58th Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue

60th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

62nd Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

63rd Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

64th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

68th Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue

69th Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue

70th Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue

Madison Avenue between 76th Street and 68th Street

Columbus Day Festival

The following streets will be closed for the Columbus Day Festival on Monday, October 14th, 2024 at the discretion of the NYPD in Manhattan.

Broadway between Liberty Street and Battery Place.

