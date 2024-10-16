These Roads Will Be Closed Today In New York State
A massive celebration today returns to New York, which will close a number of roads in New York.
Monday marks Columbus Day on the federal calendar. In New York, it is recognized as Italian Heritage Day and Indigenous People's Day.
Columbus Day Parade In New York City
A celebration of Italian-American culture in New York City kicks off Monday. The 80th New York City Columbus Day Parade will start on 5th Avenue around 11:30 a.m.
Numerous marching bands, floats and over one hundred groups will strut their stuff down through Midtown, up 5th Avenue from 42nd Street to 72nd.
Street Closures In New York City For Parade
According to the New York City Department of Transportation, the following streets will be closed for the Columbus Day Parade on Monday, October 14,
Formation:
- 43rd Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 44th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 45th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 46th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 47th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue
Route:
- 5th Avenue between 72nd Street and 42nd Street
Dispersal:
- 5th Avenue between 72nd Street and 79th Street
- 72nd Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- 73rd Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- 74th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- 75th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue
- 76th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue
- 77th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue
- 78th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue
Miscellaneous:
- 51st Street between 5th Avenue and Rockefeller Plaza
- 58th Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 60th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 62nd Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 63rd Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 64th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 68th Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 69th Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 70th Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue
- Madison Avenue between 76th Street and 68th Street
Columbus Day Festival
The following streets will be closed for the Columbus Day Festival on Monday, October 14th, 2024 at the discretion of the NYPD in Manhattan.
Broadway between Liberty Street and Battery Place.
