These New York Schools Among Hardest In America To Be Selected

Two schools in New York, including one in Upstate New York, are among the most selective in America.

Two colleges in New York State are two of the 25 hardest colleges to get accepted, according to new research.

Two New York Colleges Among Most Selective In United States.

The average college admission rate in the United States is under 70 percent. However, the average college admission rate at these two New York colleges is below eight percent.

Columbia University, New York City -- Cornell University, Ithaca

Graduates Celebrate On The Southbank Getty Images loading...

In New York State, the average acceptance rate is about 53.

Columbia University in New York City lets in under four percent of applicants, according to data from the National Center for Education Statistics. It's the sixth most selective college in that nation.

Cornell University in Ithaca, New York is the 22nd hardest college to get into. Less than 8 percent of applicants are selected.

Many other New York colleges, including in the Hudson Valley are very hard to get into. See the full list below:

The Most Competitive Colleges In New York State Gallery Credit: YouTube/Canva

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Most Selective Colleges In The United States

Vassar College Commencement 2010 Getty Images loading...

Minerva University accepted just one percent of applicants last year, making it the hardest college in America to get accepted. The college has several locations but is based in San Francisco, California.

Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores

Fairfax University of America; California Institute of Technology; Harvard University; and Stanford University are round out the top 5.

Worst, Best, Most Dangerous Colleges In New York

Canva Canva loading...

Hudson Valley Post has reported on New York's worst colleges, the best colleges, and what schools New Yorkers should "avoid". See the full lists below:

These Are The 14 "Worst" Colleges In New York State new report says 14 colleges in New York State are among the "worst" in America.

These Are The 15 Best Colleges In New York State

Keep Reading: