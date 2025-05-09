These New York Hospitals Just Got Failing, Near-Failing Grades
According to experts, when it comes to patient safety, these hospitals in New York have major safety concerns.
The Leapfrog Group released its 2025 Spring Safety Grades. The organization is an independent national nonprofit, focused on patient safety.
"The biannual Safety Grade is an 'A,” “B,” “C,” “D” or “F” assigned to all general hospitals in the United States based on their ability to protect patients from medical errors, accidents, injuries and infections. These largely preventable problems harm one in four hospital inpatients and cause as many as 250,000 deaths each year," The Leapfrog Group told Hudson Valley Post in a press release.
20 New York Hospitals Receive D or F Grade For Patient Safety
Below are the 20 hospitals across the Empire State that The Leapfrog Group gave an F or D grade to for patient safety. Note: the list appears by grade in alphabetical order.
New York State Ranks Near Bottom Of The Nation
The Leapfrog Group also ranked each state for patient safety. New York State ranked 31st. New York ranked 34th in the fall of 2024.
Just 25 percent of the hospitals in New York State received an A ranking.
Utah, Rhode Island, New Jersey and Connecticut were found to be the top four states in America for patient safety.
